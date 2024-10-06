Hoping to add yet another future star to their ranks, Chelsea are now reportedly battling Premier League rivals to add a young attacking midfielder to Enzo Maresca's ranks.

Chelsea transfer news

As much as Chelsea's transfer strategy has been questioned in recent years due to the sheer extent of arrivals throughout Todd Boehly's tenure, there's been a number of signs that suggest things are finally starting to come together at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca has got the Blues firing on all cylinders in all competitions and has suffered just the one defeat in the Premier League, which came against champions Manchester City on the opening day.

They picked up where they left off against Brighton & Hove Albion to once again steal a stylish victory in midweek, defeating Gent 4-2 in the Europa Conference League thanks to goals from the likes of Pedro Neto and Christopher Nkunku.

Setting far more promising foundations, the Blues have now reportedly turned their attention back towards the transfer window. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea chiefs are now battling to sign Andrija Maksimovic from Red Star Belgrade ahead of the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having already added the likes of Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley to their ranks during the summer, the London giants have now reportedly shifted their focus towards the attacking midfielder, who their scouts watched in midweek as Inter Milan defeated Red Star Belgrade 4-0. Impressing despite defeat, Maksimovic is a teenager with the world at his feet.

Already making an impact in senior football, Maksimovic has scored four goals and assisted a further three in 10 games in all competitions this season. Whilst a move to Chelsea at this stage would be quite the leap, the young Serbian is certainly showing plenty of potential.

"Clever" Maksimovic can join long list of future Chelsea stars

Playing the long game, Boehly may just be proven right in unexpected fashion if Chelsea's growing list of young players prove to be the stars that they've shown all the potential of becoming. And Maksimovic could add to that long list. The 17-year-old has quite the decision to make and with the Blues looking on course under Maresca, he may yet choose Stamford Bridge over the likes of Newcastle.

The teenager has earned plenty of deserved praise at Red Star Belgrade, and rightly so, with Serbian Football Scout describing his use of momentum as "clever" last month.

When 2025 arrives, Chelsea look set to once again be among the sides looking to welcome the next generation in pursuit of eventually returning to the top of English football. Whether Maksimovic decides to become the latest young player to believe in Boehly's project remains to be seen, however.