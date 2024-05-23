Chelsea chiefs are under the belief that a £6 million manager has the skills to replace Mauricio Pochettino, even if he would be a "risky" appointment.

Chelsea draw up managerial shortlist after Pochettino exit

The Blues' Pochettino succession planning will now come into effect in the very near future, as they now officially begin the hunt for his replacement after the controversial decision to part company.

After a brilliant end to the 2023/2024 campaign, and one which saw them qualify for Europe, Chelsea's announcement of Pochettino's departure was met with both surprise and criticism from sections of the media.

Indeed, just as things seemed to be turning a corner in west London, both Pochettino and Chelsea amicably agreed to part ways - with the Argentine leaving by mutual consent.

Chelsea's biggest wins under Pochettino Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Premier League) Chelsea 6-0 Everton (Premier League) Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough (EFL Cup) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League) Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End (FA Cup)

Chelsea won their last five Premier League games on the spin, with their form really turning a corner by mid-February, but it appears chairman Todd Boehly and co would rather start from scratch and elect to usher in a new managerial era yet again.

Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are internally discussing the appointment of Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, but the Foxes manager is just one option on their list. As well as the ex-Man City employee, Brentford's Thomas Frank and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna are being talked about behind-the-scenes (Fabrizio Romano).

The latter, still very young in managerial terms at 38-years-old, has done phenomenally at Portman Road and lead Ipswich to their second-successive promotion last term. They'll be playing Premier League football next term, and the "phenomenal" McKenna's success is said to have turned heads at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman would apparently cost £6 million to prise away from Suffolk.

Chelsea chiefs believe McKenna could fit the bill

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has claimed Chelsea chiefs believe McKenna has all the skills to succeed in replacing Pochettino, even if it would represent a "risky" move on their part.

"As soon as the news broke that Mauricio Pochettino was leaving, Kieran McKenna was the name that was being most regularly mentioned among people that I speak to that are typically in the know," said Jones.

"It would be a huge leap from being at Ipswich but, of course, he does have big-club experience from his time at Manchester United, so it might not feel as daunting to him as it might to any other 38-year-old rising boss.

"When you look at what this Chelsea ownership want - a smart thinker who develops talent - he has already shown he can do that and is good at it. He has literally had Chelsea’s Omari Hutchinson for the season, and he had a very good campaign. I personally think it is a risky move if they go for McKenna, but I can also see that he has so many of the traits they are looking for when they outline what they want as their next head coach.

"Chelsea have one of the best young squads in world football. They just need someone to bring it altogether, and they believe that McKenna has the skills to do that."