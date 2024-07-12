Chelsea chiefs have internally discussed the possibility of doing a deal for one £50 million striker from a rival club, as Todd Boehly and co consider further attacking options for new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Stewart and Winstanley identify striker targets for Chelsea

As widely reported, Chelsea's summer plans are being spearheaded by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, with the two transfer chiefs already well underway in their efforts to back Maresca.

Indeed, Chelsea have spent around £93 million on the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and latest addition Renato Veiga from FC Basel.

Veiga completed his medical on Wednesday and has signed all the necessary documentation, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, and can now be considered a new Chelsea player.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Stewart and Winstanley have registered a net spend of just £4 million - thanks to the sales of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Michael Golding and Omari Hutchinson - who brought in a total of around £89 million.

Chelsea still have money to spend as a result, and it is believed they are keen on bringing an alternative striking option to Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international actually scored 17 goals in all competitions last season, finishing 2023/2024 as Chelsea's second top scorer, but Maresca has apparently made clear he wants a striker who can compete with Jackson.

Boehly has had a bid rejected for Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion, as the Blues seek to sign a forward, and it is believed Chelsea maintain a serious interest in Napoli star Victor Osimhen - but a deal will depend on whether president Aurelio De Laurentiis lowers his demands for the Nigerian.

Chelsea have held internal talks over a move for Ivan Toney as well, but the England international isn't the only Premier League striker who the club have pondered a move for. Newcastle United star Alexander Isak was subject to an approach from Chelsea recently, as backed by reliable sources like Sky Sports' Keith Downie.

Chelsea hold behind-the-scenes conversations over Rodrigo Muniz move

Speaking on the London is Blue podcast, via TBR, journalist Ben Jacobs claims the west Londoners hold an interest in rival striker Rodrigo Muniz at Fulham.

Chelsea have apparently spoken internally about signing Muniz this summer, coming after the Brazilian's late-season purple patch, where he scored nine goals in 13 league games between early February to late April.

Muniz, who is rumoured to command a price tag of around £50 million, kept Chelsea loanee Armando Broja out of the Fulham side with a series of scintillating displays last term - which also attracted praise from Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer.

"He really was a handful. Tough to play against, horrible to play against in fact," said Shearer after Muniz's performance against Bournemouth in February.

"That's always a good thing for a centre-forward, that's what you have to be. He was strong, he ran the channels, he brought players into the game and he really upset the Bournemouth defenders in every way, in everything he was doing. He was willing to run in behind and on one of the occasions he does it, they get their first goal because of it."