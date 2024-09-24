Chelsea chiefs have told an in-form star that he now faces being sold and is battling for his Stamford Bridge future, regardless of his impressive start to 2024/2025.

Players who could leave Chelsea in 2025

The Blues could let a host of players leave in 2025, despite already agreeing on plenty of outgoings in the summer window.

Enzo Maresca and Todd Boehly led a mass clearout with Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Diego Moreira, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Basir Humphreys all departing west London, either on loan or permanently, and bringing in around £165 million in the process.

However, the rebuild is continuing behind the scenes amid Chelsea's very impressive start to the Premier League campaign. Maresca's side have won three out of their opening five top-flight matches, and only Man City have scored more than them so far.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

The west Londoners most recently dominated West Ham with a 3-0 victory at the London Stadium, but £89 million winger Mykhailo Mudryk didn't play a part. The Ukrainian was on the bench but didn't manage to earn Maresca's call, with Chelsea believed open to selling Mudryk in January, according to some reports.

Meanwhile, other players who've been linked with Chelsea exits come in the form of defenders Benoit Badiahshile and Axel Disasi. Chelsea are ready to part company with Badiashile, who is yet to play a Premier League minute this season, while Disasi could be offloaded in January too.

Unlike Mudryk and Badiashile, one player who did feature against West Ham, and started their impressive victory, was winger Noni Madueke. The former PSV Eindhoven starlet is their joint-top scorer in all competitions, scoring four goals alongside Nicolas Jackson, but he isn't immune from Maresca's axe.

Noni Madueke told he's in danger of being sold by Chelsea

According to The Boot Room, Madueke has been told he's fighting for his Chelsea future, alongside both Christopher Nkunku and Mudryk, as Maresca currently has an abundance of wingers at his disposal.

The 22-year-old's impressive form this season, which in cludes a hat-trick against Wolves, resulted in his first cap for England earlier this month, even managing to assist Harry Kane in his 100th Three Lions game against Finland.

"Noni has carried on where he left off at Chelsea," said interim England boss Lee Carsley.

"He is very attacking, very sharp. Different to what we have got, a different kind of wide player. Competition for places is very high and I think you will see some movement. It's important that we keep freshening it up."

England already have Phil Foden, Jarrod Bowen, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka who can play in Madueke's position, but it now appears that the young attacker isn't just playing for his international future.