Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared some transfer news out of Chelsea, as Enzo Maresca's side open talks with a £34 million player.

Maresca's rumoured transfer demands after busy Chelsea window

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras) and Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) are all of their confirmed signings of the window so far, with Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino also set to join Chelsea in a £17 million deal from Boca Juniors.

These eight deals bring Todd Boehly and Blue Co's total expenditure to nearly £120 million, but the sales of Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Michael Golding have brought in around £89 million to balance the books.

This has allowed Chelsea to register a net spend of just £31 million, with Maresca said to be targeting signings for a couple of key areas ahead of his debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are overseeing the club's recruitment drive and are primarily responsible for Chelsea's summer deals, but that hasn't stopped Maresca from having his say at Cobham behind-the-scenes.

Some reports have claimed that Maresca has made it clear he wants another striker at Chelsea and one who can compete with young Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson for a spot next term.

Jackson finished 2023/2024 with a very impressive 17 goals and six assists in all competitions, but some Chelsea critics have expressed their belief that the 23-year-old is still raw and not quite ready to lead their line (Nizaar Kinsella).

This has prompted a Chelsea bid for Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion, while there are still reports that Victor Osimhen could join Maresca in west London.

Meanwhile, after his first week taking first-team training in pre-season, Maresca has now asked Chelsea to sign a new goalkeeper. The Italian is believed to be a real fan of current number one Robert Sanchez, but the tactician's now requested a shot-stopper be brought in to compete with him.

Maresca already has a backlog of keepers in his squad, with Sanchez, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli and Lucas Bergstrom on their books - as well as Serbia international Djordje Petrovic.

Romano, sharing news on his YouTube channel (via Chelsea News), has an update on their search for a new keeper.

The respected media source claims Chelsea are in direct contact with Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen as Petrovic could now leave. The Dane started 37 games in all competitions as Villarreal's undisputed number one last season, and this has seemingly done enough to impress Blues chiefs.

“Petrović could be on the move as Chelsea look for a new keeper," said Romano.

"Contacts are ongoing between Chelsea and Filip Jörgensen. He’s one of the options out of 4 on the list, waiting to decide on the favourite.”

Jorgensen's contract also includes a £34 million release clause, meaning Chelsea could bypass talks with Villarreal if they opt to trigger it.