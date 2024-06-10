Chelsea's top transfer target for the 2024 summer window has been revealed as a £100,00-a-week playmaker, according to reports.

Chelsea transfer rumours

A new era at Chelsea began last week when the Blues announced Enzo Maresca as their new manager, with the Italian putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, which includes the option of a further year.

The Italian has replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the dugout after the Argentine finished 6th in the Premier League last season and did not win any silverware. Despite Maresca only joining the club officially last week, work has already begun behind the scenes on the transfer front.

The capital outfit have signed Tosin Adarabioyo to a four-year deal following a free transfer from Fulham but he is not expected to be the only player through the door at Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea would reportedly like to sign Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich in the current window.

Elsewhere, the Blues are said to be eyeing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. And, in a potentially huge deal, Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez in the next few days.

Chelsea chiefs' main target is now £100,000-p/w star

However, one the main players tipped to make a move to west London this summer has been Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise. Chelsea's interest in the English-born talent is well documented at this point, with reports last week claiming director Joe Shields is the main "cheerleader" behind a move for the Eagles star, while new manager Maresca is apparently also hoping a transfer can be completed.

Now, there has been a fresh update on Chelsea's interest in the 22-year-old. The update comes via GIVEMESPORT, who report that Olise is now the club's top target for the 2024 summer transfer window.

Olise, who is currently earning £100,000-a-week on a contract which runs until 2027, moved to Selhurst Park from Reading in 2021 and has earned high praise during his time in east London. Ex-Palace boss Roy Hodgson heaped praise on Olise after he created three goals for his teammates in Palace’s win at Elland Road last year.

“In the first-half he was a figure on the right but he wasn’t creating chances or showing aggression in his play. In the second-half he got it all right in both defence and attack and he showed what a wonderful player he is," said Hodgson.

“I have seen him for 10 days less than I have seen the others. What I make of him is that I think he is an enormous talent – he has got a great possibility to have a wonderful career and a wonderful future. We can only hope we at Crystal Palace can give him that platform.”

This past season, meanwhile, saw the winger excel under the guidance of Oliver Glasner, netting 10 and assisting nine in 19 league appearances.

Michael Olise 2023/24 Premier League stats Goals 10 Assists 9 xG 5.5 xA 5.8 Shot creating actions 82 Stats via FBREF

Such fine form has seen the likes of Manchester City and Manchester United also showing interest on Olise, but the report from GMS claims Chelsea believe that they hold an advantage over other clubs in the race for the wide-man's signature.