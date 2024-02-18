Any idea that Chelsea would be in for a quiet summer after spending £900million over the last four windows has been quickly put to bed as Todd Boehly looks to spend big on a goalscorer extraordinaire to solve his striker woes.

Chelsea's search for a striker

Despite spending heavily since taking over in 2022, Boehly is still on the lookout for the perfect number nine for his Chelsea team. Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to settle on a preferred option up front with a number of different players taking on the responsibility. Injuries to Nicholas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have left the Blues with little firepower upfront, with much of the attacking onus falling upon the shoulders of Cole Palmer.

Efforts to sign a new number nine have so far proved fruitless for the West London side, with rumours of a move for Napoli talisman, Victor Osimhen, yet to come to fruition. With 26 goals in Serie A last season, Chelsea will be one of many big clubs lining to try and bring the Nigerian to the Premier League.

Likely to be another season without European football, it will be difficult for Chelsea to entice Osimhen to come to West London, leading to links with alternatives like Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson. And it is now suggested that the West London outfit will turn their attention away from Osimhen and make a shock bid for a player who knows the Premier League well.

The Blues plot shock striker move

In a move that very few saw coming, it is now reported that Chelsea have expressed an interest in signing Bayern Munich forward, Harry Kane. First broken by Football Insider's Wayne Veysey, it is revealed that Chelsea chiefs have caught wind that the Englishman is unhappy in Germany and is eager for a move back to his home country.

Veysey reports that Bayern would only look to recoup the £82million fee they paid to Tottenham last year, a modest price for a player of his quality. Whilst the Boehly era at Stamford Bridge has seen some ludicrous fees thrown around, this transfer would represent good value for money.

Kane made the switch to Bavaria this summer and has excelled at his new club, scoring 24 times in just 21 Bundesliga games this season. Few expected the 30-year-old to settle in so quickly in Germany, making his goal tally all the more impressive. Speaking on his start at Bayern, the club's sports director, Christoph Freund, sang the praises of the striker, telling the press:

"He is playing away from the U.K. for the first time and then he scores like that. The team also plays him into position. He is a phenomenon."

In theory, the Kane to Chelsea deal makes sense. The Blues are a side crying out for a goalscorer whilst the former Spurs man may be eager to return to London. Another factor is Kane's standing as the Premier League's second all-time goalscorer. Just 47 goals behind Alan Shearer, the former Spurs man could be inclined to return to England to break the record.

A win-win for all parties then - apart from Spurs fans, who would have to see their all-time top scorer in the shirt of their rivals.