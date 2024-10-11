Chelsea chiefs seriously rate a player in Enzo Maresca's squad and hold him in very high esteem, but that apparently won't stop a potential exit from happening in January.

Chelsea players who could be sold or loaned out in January

Maresca has been ruthless in telling his players whether or no they have a future under the Italian, as highlighted by his treatment of England international duo Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell over the summer.

Sterling eventually sealed a season-long loan move to Arsenal, but Chilwell failed to find a new home despite links with Premier League rivals Man United. As he candidly explained to the press around that time, Maresca didn't fancy either player, and he was up front with them about that despite their big-name status.

"I'm not saying Raheem is not a good player but I prefer a different kind of winger," said Maresca on Chelsea players who are not in his plans, speaking in late August.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

"We have a big squad and it is impossible to give all of them minutes, so probably it is better to leave. Brutal? I just try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the City game and said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us.

"Chilwell is a lovely guy, but because of his position he is going to struggle with us."

More men are set to follow Sterling out of the door. Regardless of Maresca re-introducing Chilwell to the senior squad - handing him 45 minutes in a recent 5-0 EFL Cup win over Barrow - the consensus is that the 27-year-old is still a firm candidate for the exit door.

Chelsea ready to offload Chilwell and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka in the winter window, as the latter attracts interest from both AC Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, defensive duo Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi will be sold by Chelsea if the right buyer comes in with an offer.

Then, there is of course the future of winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The Ukraine international, who has been relegated to a cup player by Maresca so far this season, appears to be battling for his immediate future in west London.

Chelsea really rate Mudryk but he could still leave in January

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea chiefs actually still believe Mudryk is a "top-level talent". Those within the club highly rate the 23-year-old, but his lack of form and opportunities means Chelsea may still choose to secure him a move away in January - potentially on loan to hand him more regular minutes.

The report even hints that Chelsea are optimistic he could challenge for a regular first team place next season, if he impresses on a temporary spell away, so it is clear that Todd Boehly and BlueCo envisage a future for the ex-Shakhtar Donetsk sensation under Maresca.

Signed for an initial £62 million, which could go up to as high as £89 million if add-ons are met, supporters will be praying that Mudryk can rediscover his very best and eventually contribute in this new era for the club.

There are reports that Chelsea could also decide to cut ties with Mudryk completely, so these next few months could be make or break for the forward.