Some Chelsea higher ups are seriously pushing Todd Boehly and BlueCo to make a new striker their number one transfer target ahead of Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen.

Strikers linked with moves to Chelsea

The west Londoners once again displayed their spending power with £200 million spent in the summer window on 13 new signings, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all deciding to join Enzo Maresca.

However, while Chelsea bolstered a number of areas in their squad, one area they failed to address was at centre-forward. It wasn't for lack of trying, as Maresca's side were one of three elite Premier League sides to make an offer for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, but the 21-year-old chose to sign a contract extension instead.

After missing out on the Slovenian, Chelsea attempted to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli, but couldn't agree a full deal - despite being in active talks for the Nigerian during the last week of the summer window.

"Napoli under the impression a permanent bid from Chelsea will arrive for Victor Osimhen following fresh meetings," said journalist Ben Jacobs at the time.

"Italian club believe their drop in asking price has persuaded Chelsea to pursue a non-temporary formula. #CFC will only proceed on strict terms and are in a stronger position since PSG, who Osimhen has agreed terms with, have not restarted talks to date. Osimhen can become one of the top earners at Chelsea, but has to accept the incentive-driven wage structure. Otherwise Chelsea will move on to other targets. Chelsea are currently in active talks having discussed a loan earlier in the month."

Osimhen eventually had to settle for a loan switch to Galatasaray after moves to both Chelsea and Al-Ahli fell through at the eleventh hour. However, it is believed Chelsea have held talks with Osimhen's camp ahead of a potential swoop in January, while some reports claim Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is also a target for Maresca.

Chelsea chiefs pushing Boehly and co to sign Victor Boniface

However, according to TEAMtalk, it appears Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is highly thought of at Stamford Bridge too.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Indeed, it is believed Chelsea chiefs are seriously backing Boniface to be their priority striker target over the likes of Osimhen, with Boehly and co sent a very clear message behind-the-scenes.

The Nigerian - who registered 22 goal contributions in the Bundesliga alone on Xabi Alonso's run to the title - has started this campaign in fine form with three goals and an assist from their opening four league games.

Valued at around £47 million by Leverkusen, he would also be a much cheaper option than Osimhen, but it is unclear whether Alonso would entertain the possibility of selling.