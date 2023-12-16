Chelsea chiefs are reportedly eyeing up a new defender target after their former fan favourite head coach Jose Mourinho lavished him with praise.

Pochettino keen to sign centre-back in January

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino, in an attempt to turn around his side's stumbling fortunes as of late, is very keen to bring in a new centre-back next month.

Recent reports claim Wolves defender Max Kilman is a target for Chelsea, among many others, as Pochettino seeks to sign players with height and presence in the box.

The Argentine also made a public plea for new signings earlier this week, as he believes that Chelsea currently lack a real aggression both defensively and further forward.

"Maybe we need to do something," said Pochettino after Everton in a subtle message to the board. "Some movement that is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive.

"It is not only to dominate and play well, it is to compete better but we cannot show this lack of concentration and concede the goal we conceded. We were punished too much today, too many positive things, I know it is difficult to talk about positive things in this position."

Chelsea next take on Sheffield United in the Premier League this afternoon, a match which should result in a much-needed three points while arresting their recent decline, if all goes to plan.

Chelsea's first team signings this summer Cost (via Transfermarkt) Moises Caicedo £100m Romeo Lavia £53m Cole Palmer £40m Christopher Nkunku £52m Axel Disasi £39m Nicolas Jackson £32m Robert Sanchez £25m Lesley Ugochukwu £23m

Off the pitch, chairman Todd Boehly and transfer chiefs appear to be working on ways to back Pochettino. It is now believed they have a defensive target in their sights as well, with a report by The Sun sharing some new information.

Chelsea chiefs eyeing Alessandro Buongiorno

As per the outlet's sources, Chelsea chiefs are eyeing Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno amid his excellent campaign in Serie A.

The Italy international, who has become a fixture of the national team's starting eleven under Luciano Spalletti, is also described as "vital" to the Torino cause. This has attracted attention from west London, with the Stamford Bridge hierarchy thought to be closely following Boungiorno with a view to making a potential move.

As shared by The Sun, this also comes after former Chelsea boss Mourinho publicly endorsed the centre-back recently. Torino have already rejected a £12.5 million bid from an Italian side for his services, believing they could acquire far more from a Premier League side.

They're believed to value him at around £35 million, which could arguably come as a bargain considering Buongiorno is one of Serie A's most in-form defensive stars right now. Juventus, Inter Milan and Mourinho's Roma are also in the chase.