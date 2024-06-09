Chelsea are interested in signing a £35m-rated Premier League defender this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Chelsea announced Enzo Maresca as their new manager earlier this week, with the Italian putting pen to paper on a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge, which includes the option of a further year.

The former Leicester City boss takes over an inflated Chelsea squad that was only just beginning to find its feet under Mauricio Pochettino. Maresca must now put his own stamp on the squad, which will likely include a big shift in personnel this summer, both on the incoming and outgoing fronts.

So far, the west Londoners have signed Tosin Adarabioyo to a four-year deal following a free transfer from Fulham and have been linked with plenty others.

Chelsea would reportedly like to sign Dayot Upamecano from Bayern Munich this summer, according to Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk:

"Yes, it's true: Chelsea would like Dayot Upamecano," said Falk. "It's not really clear yet whether he'll have a chance next year. Vincent Kompany is looking at everyone, but would Bayern let him go? That would probably cost a lot of money. At the time, Bayern paid €42.5m to RB Leipzig."

Elsewhere, the capital outfit are also said to be eyeing a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. In another potentially huge deal, Chelsea are reportedly set to make an offer for Manchester City's Julian Alvarez in the next few days but are expected to face competition for the Argentine from Atletico Madrid and PSG. It has also been claimed that the Blues are plotting a move to sign Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea chiefs talk about signing £35m Premier League defender

While a lot of the names linked with Chelsea recently have been at the top end of the pitch, a fresh defender has recently been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

GiveMeSport recently provided an insight into Chelsea's transfer plans for the summer, mentioning centre-back as an area the club were potentially looking to improve. Left-back is also a priority area for the west Londoners, with Todd Boehly and co. said to be eyeing a young player who can operate in an inverted role. In their search for a full-back, Chelsea have looked at Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez, with the 20-year-old said to have already been discussed by the club.

In terms of a fee for the Cherries star, GiveMeSport states Bournemouth value Kerkez at around £35m - over double the fee they paid AZ Alkmaar for him last year. During his time in England so far, Kerkez has made 33 appearances for Bournemouth, providing one assist in the process.

Despite his limited experience, Kerkez has already been backed to have a great career by former teammate Mat Ryan, who said last year:

“Milos is a great boy. A crazy dude, in a good way. He is always positive and smiling,” Ryan said.

“Hopefully he can develop even further in England and become even more mature. He is aggressive, powerful and has so many qualities.

“A unique skill set. Bournemouth is going to get stronger because of him. Milos still has a great career ahead of him.”