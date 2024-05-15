Chelsea's recruitment chiefs have apparently identified their "perfect" signing this summer, and it is believed he is just "waiting" to join them once the window opens.

Winstanley and Stewart draw up transfer plans at Chelsea

Both Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, the club's co-sporting directors, are said to be safe in their positions as the west Londoners prepare for their end-of-season review next week (Matt Law).

The same cannot definitely be said for manager Mauricio Pochettino, as doubts still linger over his future at Stamford Bridge despite an upturn in form, with the Argentine's debut campaign in the Blues dugout set to be assessed by high-ranking Chelsea chiefs very soon (Matt Law).

Depending on the outcome of their end-of-season review, Stewart and Winstanley could well be tasked with sourcing a new head coach, but for now they're assisting chairman Todd Boehly in drawing up transfer plans for the summer window.

It's been a whirlwind Premier League season for Chelsea, filled with ups and downs. Things have turned a corner lately, though, with the major positive being their exceptional home form under Pochettino.

Chelsea's last five home games in all competitions Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Chelsea 6-0 Everton Chelsea 4-3 Man United Chelsea 2-2 Burnley

At the bridge, they've lost just once in all competitions since the turn of the year, winning 10 out of 13 in that time. However, their form away from home has been a real problem, with Pochettino sealing their first victory on the road in months at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

When it comes to their star performers over 2023/2024, Cole Palmer has been the obvious standout, with his 26 goals and 14 assists being absolutely pivotal. The winger has been an undoubted success since his multi-million pound switch from Man City last summer, helping to paper over the fact that Chelsea are without a world-class, classic number nine for that real presence up front.

Concerns have surrounded the suitability of Nicolas Jackson, despite the Senegalese hitting double figures and putting in some great performances. The 22-year-old is still pretty raw, so it is believed Chelsea are targeting a prolific, more proven striker for 2024/2025.

The standout name linked in recent months has been Napoli star Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian's new contract includes a £113 million release clause, and earns wages of around £212,000-per-week.

Chelsea identify "perfect striker" in Osimhen who's "waiting" to join

TEAMtalk have an update on their pursuit, and it's a pretty intriguing one. Quoting their sources, TT claim Chelsea's recruitment chiefs think Osimhen is the "perfect striker" for them, with the player himself "waiting" for Boehly and co to make a formal move.

Chelsea are apparently Osimhen's favoured destination, mainly due to his desire to make a move to England and his adoration for club legend Didier Drogba. As well as Pochettino's side, Ligue 1 giants PSG are said to be in the race, but Chelsea are favourites over them.

Arsenal are also looking elsewhere, which means Stewart and Winstanley have a "clear path" to get the Osimhen deal done. It will be very interesting to see how they navigate their way past the finances involved, especially considering Chelsea's trouble regarding Profit and Sustainability rules.