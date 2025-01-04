Chelsea hold a Premier League star in very high regard, and it is believed they're prepared to battle for his services, as those within Stamford Bridge believe he could be an imperative addition to the squad.

Chelsea prioritise centre-back with Wesley Fofana out for a long period

Enzo Maresca confirmed the news that Chelsea supporters really didn't want to hear, with mainstay centre-back Wesley Fofana facing a lengthy absence for the second time in his career at the club.

The Frenchman has partnered Levi Colwill to brilliant effect so far this season, but Maresca will now have to cope without him for a very long time, which could even be for the rest of this season, despite Chelsea's boss originally predicting he'd miss just "three, four, or five weeks".

"Unfortunately, he could be out for the season, so we don't know exactly for the entire season, but unfortunately he could be out for part of the season," said Maresca on Fofana's injury at Chelsea.

"And we are together here since we start, and every time you ask me about Wes, I said many times that I'm in love with Wes.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

"I was in love with Wes, also because Wes is that kind of defender that gives you the chance to press and be aggressive and to leave him 1v1 with Watkins on pitch.

"We did exactly the same when Wes was injured with Benoit Badiashile, 1v1 with Solanke on pitch, and they can deal with that, and it's very difficult to find that kind of defender, but now unfortunately both are injured. We are trying to find different solutions, but for sure for us Wes is a huge loss."

Chelsea are believed to be prioritising a centre-back in January, even before Fofana's injury, but there are also some suggestions that they have their eyes on reinforcing their forward options.

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is a target for Chelsea, and they've had some contact with his club in the build up to this window (Simon Phillips).

Chelsea view Newcastle star Isak as "key" potential signing

According to reports out of Spain, Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is on their striker shortlist too. It is believed Chelsea view Isak as a potential "key" signing for Maresca, and they're "ready to compete" with Atlético Madrid and Arsenal for his signature.

The Magpies will demand a price tag of around £99 million, or perhaps even more going by other reports, which is hardly surprising given Isak is arguably the division's best centre-forward right now.

"Alex is a world-class talent," said Newcastle boss Eddie Howe recently.

"The way he took his goals, he has that coolness and composure very few have. When you add into the mix his technical skills, I think he's got it all. He has unique skills, and the challenge is to get him into the game as much as we can. Earlier in the season we weren't doing that, but now the team are performing much better.

"He's a player with a real confidence and we're seeing a return to his really best levels - that's highlighted by the goals he has scored."