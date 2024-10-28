Chelsea have been tipped to make a shock move to rescue another flop in the upcoming transfer windows as they look to continue their Premier League title charge under Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea edge past Newcastle in Premier League

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer helped Chelsea edge past a stubborn Newcastle United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The win, their fifth of the season in the top flight, moved them up to fifth and just a point behind Arsenal, who many tipped to challenge for the title this season, after the Gunners and Liverpool shared a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Firmly in the mix for at least the top four, the form of both Jackson and Palmer could well help Chelsea aim even higher, with both players among the top goalscorers in the division and winning Chelsea games virtually on their own at times.

Premier League top goalscorers 24/25 Player Club Goals Erling Haaland Manchester City 11 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 8 Cole Palmer Chelsea 7 Chris Wood Nottingham Forest 7 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 6 Mohammed Salah Liverpool 6 Danny Welbeck Brighton 6

"I am very happy with the performance today because in some moments on the ball, we were unbelievable. There were some good combinations and the way we prepared the game was exactly there. Off the ball, they fought together and showed they deserved to win. This is important", Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca explained after the game.

The Blues' transfer strategy has at times raised eyebrows, not least when they signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on transfer deadline day, in an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. It has paid dividends so far though, with Sancho looking an improved player in west London and having racked up three assists in just five Premier League outings to date. Now, Chelsea have been tipped to make a shock repeat.

Chelsea tipped to mount rescue mission for Man Utd flop

That comes as a report in Spain has claimed that Chelsea's hierarchy are eyeing an astonishing move to sign Sancho's Manchester United teammate Antony in 2025. The Brazilian has endured a torrid time since completing an £86m move to Old Trafford, and has hardly looked a Premier League quality player during his stint at Old Trafford, having seen just 27 minutes of action so far this campaign.

However, it is reported that "the directors see Antony as a signing who could give them greater dynamism in the final third of the pitch" as they seek cover and competition for Noni Madueke.

It comes with the Red Devils reportedly ready to accept a loan move for the 24-year-old, who takes home a mammoth £200,000 a week at Old Trafford. That loan, like Sancho's, could include an option or obligation to buy the Brazil international at the end.

Though Sancho showed promise at United and Borussia Dortmund, the same cannot be said for Antony, who has gone from disaster to disaster at Old Trafford and would arrive to join an already bloated attack at Stamford Bridge.

It would be a major break from their transfer policy too, with the club having previously focused on even younger talent. Breaking that for Antony would come as a major shock.