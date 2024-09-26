Chelsea have been a club who have recruited excellently over the years, signing players from all over the globe to improve their squad and help them win various major trophies.

The Blues are, however, without any silverware since the UEFA Super Cup at the start of the 2021/22 season, with new boss Enzo Maresca tasked with leading the club back towards the top of the Premier League and competing for titles.

The Italian has only been at the helm a matter of months, but he’s already recruited well, with various talents arriving at Stamford Bridge in different ways.

Jadon Sancho arrived on loan with an obligation to buy from Manchester United, making an immediate impact for the Blues, registering two assists in his first two outings for his new club.

João Félix has also impressed, rejoining the club on a permanent basis after spending six months on loan in West London during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, two players who were already at the Bridge have also caught the eye during the opening weeks of the 2024/25 campaign.

Madueke & Fofana’s stats for Chelsea in 2024/25

Forward Noni Madueke has enjoyed an excellent start to life under Maresca during the first few outings of the new season, cementing himself as a regular first-team starter under the Italian.

The 22-year-old has already registered four goals in all competitions, increasing his output in the final third - a crucial feature if he is to be a success at the club.

His best performance undoubtedly came in the 6-2 rout over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, with Madueke bagging a second-half hat-trick - the first of his senior career.

As for Wesley Fofana, he’s endured a torrid time at the Bridge after his £75m move from Leicester City back in the summer of 2022, spending most of his time at the club injured on the sidelines.

He made 20 appearances in his debut campaign, before suffering an ACL injury that ruled him out of the entirety of last season. However, he’s started every single league outing so far this campaign, becoming a regular under new boss Maresca.

Despite the pair’s respective form in 2024/25, one player who previously plied his trade for the Blues has seen a huge increase in his market value after leaving the club.

The player who’s now worth more than Madueke & Fofana

Centre-back Andreas Christensen came through Chelsea’s academy, before breaking into the first-team and making over 100 appearances for the Blues.

However, at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, the Danish international’s contract expired, leaving the club and departing Thomas Tuchel's side for Spanish giants Barcelona - joining on a four-year contract.

The move has allowed the 28-year-old to star in LaLiga, featuring 75 times for the Catalan outfit - with his market value skyrocketing as a result of his consistent displays.

Andreas Christensen's stats after leaving Chelsea Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 32 1 1 2023/24 42 3 2 2024/25 1 0 0 Total: 75 4 3 Stats via Transfermarkt

Christensen is now valued at £33m as per Transfermarkt, with his subsequent value higher than current first-team stars Madueke and Fofana.

The aforementioned are only valued at £23m and £21m despite their excellent form under Maresca at the Bridge - with the club potentially regretting the decision to allow Christensen to depart the club for nothing under Tuchel's watch.

The Dane has proven that he’s capable of starring at the top level of European football, demonstrating qualities that would undoubtedly be of use to the current squad.

With the club looking to return to the top end of the Premier League, Christensen would’ve been able to provide that added quality needed in defensive areas, with the Blues now living to regret their decision from two years ago.