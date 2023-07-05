Chelsea have a good relationship with Lyon amid their attempts to sign midfielder Rayan Cherki this window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Rayan Cherki and Christian Pulisic?

As per Football London, Cherki is a target for Chelsea this summer and the Blues sent scouts to watch the Frenchman on several occasions last season.

The report states that Chelsea are in the hunt to replace the departed Kai Havertz and Mason Mount and Cherki could represent a second arrival from Lyon in the past six months following the purchase of Malo Gusto.

One outlet in France claim that both Newcastle United and Paris Saint-German are also keen on Cherki, who Lyon will demand around £43 million for before sanctioning his departure.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has also revealed in recent times that Lyon have made advances to try and sign Chelsea winger Pulisic this window, stating on Twitter: "EXCL: Chelsea have received written offer from Lyon for Christian Pulisic. €25m (+ meaningful sell-on still being negotiated): a level CFC would find acceptable. Good relations with Textor & Olympique Lyonnais via Malo Gusto deal."

AC Milan are also keen to strike a deal for Pulisic and have submitted a bid for the USA international and hold internal belief that he would choose to move to the San Siro over a switch to Ligue 1 giants Lyon, according to 90min.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Chelsea and Lyon hold an agreeable relationship as the Blues try to sign Cherki this summer.

Jones stated: "He’s right on the money when it comes to fitting Chelsea’s profiling and he is a great player, but what makes this one more interesting is that Lyon are open-minded about offers.

"And a plot twist to the Cherki interest now is that Lyon are currently making a play for Christian Pulisic, and their offer was pretty decent for him, so the conversations between the clubs are already open and the relations seem good so far."

Would Rayan Cherki fit the Chelsea project under Mauricio Pochettino?

Cherki is a creative rising star that would add some further polish to Chelsea's midfield and would fit into their philosophy of signing young stars with the potential to grow into elite stars.

Last term, the £59k-a-week ace made 39 appearances in all competitions for Lyon, registering five goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored take into account that Cherki completed an average of two key passes and 2.3 dribbles per match during the campaign, making him a dangerous presence for Ligue 1 backlines to tame.

Capable of scoring and fashioning chances for others, the Frenchman also successfully performed 128 shot-creating actions in the French top flight, as per FBRef.

Chelsea have lost a lot of experience in the middle of the part this window, letting go Ruben Loftus-Cheek, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mount and Havertz.

Acting to acquire Cherki would not only help them to gain another body in midfield, but it would also excite supporters of the Blues as he has the ability to evolve into a Premier League star in the coming seasons.