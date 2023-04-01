Chelsea's American winger Christian Pulisic is expected to force his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer after an underwhelming campaign for the 24-year-old.

Will Pulisic leave Chelsea in the summer?

Pulisic made the move to Stamford Bridge in January 2019 for over £57m from the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund where he was immediately loaned back until the end of the season.

However, he has certainly endured his struggles in England having failed to nail down a consistent spot in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

His struggles have even seen his father hit out through social media last year over his own frustration regarding the winger's lack of game time.

And speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the expectation around west London is for the £150k-per-week winger to move on in the summer:

"I think he will leave Chelsea. This was already in the plans, from what I understand, in January - then, the transfer didn't happen because of the injury, but it was already a possibility for Pulisic to leave in January.

"I think this summer is going to be the opportunity for him to go to try something different."

Who could Pulisic move to?

There are reports suggesting the American does have interest from within the Premier League from the likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Chelsea have spent massively on attacking options over recent months which has meant the American's competition for a spot in the starting XI has been enormous.

However, it would be interesting to see whether he would be open to a move to a side who have outperformed the Blues in the Premier League this season.

Both Newcastle and the Red Devils are fighting for a spot inside the top four so it would be no easy ride for the 24-year-old to break into their respective sides.

There have to be injury concerns over the winger who has never been able to play more than 27 league games for Chelsea since landing in England (via Transfermarkt).

But the "magician" - according to reporter Al Butler - has shown he is capable of performing in the Premier League having returned nine league goals and six assists in his season at Stamford Bridge.

With this in mind, perhaps a move to Old Trafford or St. James' Park could prove an attractive proposition for the winger given the record of Eddie Howe and Erik ten Hag with their respective wingers.

On Tyneside, Howe has transformed Miguel Almiron into the side's top scorer this season with an impressive return of 11 league goals.

And in addition, Ten Hag has brought Marcus Rashford back to the best version of himself with the England international having netted 27 goals across all competitions.

It certainly hasn't been plain sailing for Pulisic recently, but perhaps a change of scenery will see him return to his best.