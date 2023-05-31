Christian Pulisic is set to depart Chelsea this summer, and is attracting strong interest from Juventus, journalist Mark Ogden has revealed.

What's the latest on Pulisic and Chelsea?

The USA international has just one year remaining on his contract, and having lost his place in the starting XI, he is ready to depart Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has made 30 appearances across all competitions this season, but has managed just one goal in what has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

Ogden claims Chelsea have offered him out to a number of clubs, and it now seems that Italian giants Juventus are the front-runners for his signature.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Ogden revealed the interest from the Old Lady, and claimed that the £150k-per-week star has been touted around Europe as Chelsea seek to push him out the door.

"I think Pulisic needs to move now, and what I was told is that he's been offered around quite a few clubs," he stated.

"Man United have been contacted, Newcastle, AC Milan, Galatasaray. Napoli. I've been told Juventus are more interested than most, and I think that they can do the deal.

"They're losing [Juan] Cuadrado and [Angel] Di Maria is out of contract this summer. So Pulisic would come in and bolster their attacking line. I think £20m nowadays is not that much of a fee for a player that's got Champions League experience and Premier League experience.

"His wages might be an issue, but I think Pulisic to Juventus is a good move."

Should Chelsea sell Pulisic?

Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk in the last two transfer windows, meaning that both wing spots are occupied to the extent that Pulisic will struggle for game-time.

The Blues may need to recover some funds after a year of heavy spending, and receiving £20m for an underperformer who could leave for free at the end of next season could be excellent business.

Pulisic could help Juventus replace Di Maria, and he was described as "fantastic" by Giorgio Chiellini when linked with a move to Turin a year ago.

The American was highly rated when he joined Chelsea for around £57.6m in 2019, but never found consistency beyond a few flashes of quality in that time, and will likely depart having scored 26 times in 145 appearances.

Pulisic's best spell came under Frank Lampard in his first season at the club, scoring 11 and assisting 10 times across all competitions, which included a goal in the FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal, but he has failed to replicate that form since, and a move away could be beneficial for all parties.