If you had told a Chelsea fan that they could go on level points with Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season at the start of the year, they’d have laughed.

Fast forward to today, and that’s truly the reality, thanks to Chelsea’s impeccable recent form that’s seen them win four games on the bounce.

The latest of those was yesterday against Brighton & Hove Albion, where Mauricio Pochettino’s side picked up a 2-1 victory.

The talking point of the game will undoubtedly be Reece James' ridiculous red card, but there was one player who proved that he could become just as important as Cole Palmer next season.

Cole Palmer’s performance vs Brighton

As always, the best signing of the season, Palmer, was unplayable against the Seagulls, but that’s just become the norm since he switched Manchester City for Chelsea in the summer.

The attacking midfielder has well and truly exceeded all expectations, not only becoming Chelsea’s biggest source of creativity but also their biggest goal threat, scoring 22 goals and providing ten assists.

No player in the Premier League has more goal contributions than the England international this season, and he added to his tally last night, scoring a wonderful header that proves he really can do it all.

Outside of his goal, the number 20 was lively, taking seven shots, making two key passes, and having an xA of 0.42, but there was one player on the field who could replicate Palmer’s form next season.

Christopher Nkunku’s stats vs Brighton

The Premier League has yet to see the true potential of Chelsea’s summer signing, Christopher Nkunku, with the forward missing the majority of the campaign through injury.

The French star became known for his ability to score and create goals in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, with 26 goals and 17 league assists in the previous two campaigns.

However, his setbacks have limited his minutes to just 329 across the entire league campaign, scoring three goals from an xG of just 2.28.

Yesterday, he finally got a chance to showcase his talent for a large chunk of the game, as he replaced the injured Mykhailo Mudryk just before the break, and he certainly proved why he’s been labelled as a “monster” by football scout Jacek Kulig.

Nkunku & Palmer's Stats vs Brighton Stats Nkunku Palmer Minutes 48 89 Goals 1 1 Shots 2 7 Touches 42 47 Key passes 1 2 Pass accuracy 88% 81% Duels contested 12 5 Tackles 2 0 Via Sofascore

As you can see, the number 18 played with the desire to not only impress Pochettino but also make a noticeable difference to the team, even putting up similar numbers to Chelsea's top goalscorer.

During his cameo, he was absolutely everywhere, heavily involved, and was a “constant threat,” which is why the Evening Standard handed him an 8/10 rating for his performance.

The 26-year-old’s 42 touches, 14 more than Nicolas Jackson, and 88% pass accuracy highlight how impactful he was, while his 12 duels contested and two tackles underline his excellent work rate off the ball.

What was glaringly obvious is that the versatile forward played with confidence, and he was rewarded with a brilliantly taken finish that ultimately became the winning goal.

Overall, Nkunku showed glimpses of why Chelsea signed him in the first place yesterday, and if he can continue this progress, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return to his Leipzig form. He could just prove to be as important as Palmer next season if he remains fit.