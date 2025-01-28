Manchester United could be in store for a busy end to the transfer window, as a “fantastic” star has given the green light to a move to Old Trafford, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news

The Red Devils have yet to bring in a new signing this month, but with Antony leaving to join Real Betis on loan and the futures of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho still very much up in the air, United could have a busy week of arrivals and departures.

Patrick Dorgu is very high on the list of targets for United this month, as Ruben Amorim is keen to strengthen his wingback options and improve their left side of defence. It has been claimed that Man Utd have agreed personal terms with Dorgu, meaning the deal has moved a step closer to being completed.

The Red Devils hope that this will “increase the pressure” on Lecce, as Fabrizio Romano has now reported that United are readying a new approach for the defender this week, as they try to get closer to that £33m price tag.

As exit talk remains around Garnacho, it’s been reported that Chelsea, who are interested in signing the Argentine, could be prepared to offer Joao Felix in a swap deal for the Man Utd man. Felix only joined the Blues in the summer but has struggled to make a regular impact, and he could now be a makeweight for Chelsea to add to their attacking options.

£195k-p/w Premier League star keen on joining Man Utd

But as well as Felix being an option, according to Caught Offside, Christopher Nkunku is now keen on joining Man United before the deadline after being mentioned as a possible option in a deal with Garnacho as well.

Nkunku, who earns £195,000 a week, was said to be close to joining Bayern Munich, but the Germans could not agree on a deal with Chelsea, and therefore, a deal has failed to materialise despite the attacker agreeing personal terms. It then emerged last week that United were discussing with Chelsea a possible swap deal involving Nkunku and Garnacho.

The Blues are said to have put a valuation of €70 million, which is roughly £58 million, on Nkunku, but they are also open to the idea of a loan with an obligation to buy. Nkunku, who has been described as being a “fantastic” ace by Enzo Maresca, has been out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season.

Christopher Nkunku's Chelsea stats Apps 43 Goals 16 Assists 4

The 27-year-old has played 29 times in all competitions this season, 10 of which have come as starts, and only three of those have come in the Premier League. That is staggering given the forward has scored 13 goals in all competitions, proving to be one of Chelsea’s best attacking threats.

It remains unclear if United would be interested in a move for Nkunku, but given the struggles of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in front of goal, Amorim may be open to the idea of the Frenchman joining, as long as it is right for the club.