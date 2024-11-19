When Enzo Maresca took over as Chelsea boss in the summer, there were questions raised about how he would manage such a bloated squad. Thus far, however, he appears to have done a fantastic job.

The Italian coach has both trimmed the fat, selling and loaning out a number of players, and he also successfully rotated those in his squad across the Blues' various competitions to give everyone playing time.

Chelsea's players look, at least for the most part, happy, and the club is firing on all cylinders. They are currently third in the Premier League – seven places ahead of where they were at the same stage last season under Mauricio Pochettino – and are breaking records in the Europa Conference League.

Nkunku wants out amid Man Utd interest

One player who doesn't appear to be enjoying life at Stamford Bridge this season, however, is Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, has been limited to just one Premier League start all season, with Maresca preferring Nicolas Jackson as his main man up-top.

Nkunku has been a regular for Chelsea in their cup competitions, and has taken his opportunities with both hands, scoring 10 goals – a figure that makes him the club's top scorer this term.

Chelsea's top scorers this season (All competitions) Player Games Goals Christopher Nkunku 17 10 Cole Palmer 13 7 Nicolas Jackson 12 6 Noni Madueke 13 5 Joao Felix 10 5

But according to Football Insider, games in the Europa Conference League aren't enough for the France international, who they claim could now be ready to make a bold move in order to try and persuade Maresca to give him his chance in the top flight.

In a recent report, the publication claimed that Nkunku is ready "to demand an increase in playing time", which if he does not get, "will look to move to a club who can guarantee a starting place".

Manchester United and Nkunku's boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be among those interested in the 27-year-old.

Maresca offers Nkunku hope

Amid Nkunku's reported unhappiness, Maresca has offered hope that the Frenchman could soon feature in the Premier League. Following Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal before the international break, Maresca distanced himself from claims that he has a distinct first and second team.

“The ones that played tonight, probably in three weeks they are playing Conference, and the ones that are playing Conference, they can play in the Premier League," he explained.

“Joao Felix can play in the Premier League. Nkunku can play Premier League. All of them can play Premier League," he said. “I always repeat the same thing. Just because they played today doesn't mean they’re going to play the next one. You have to compete, you have to perform in the right away."