A "clinical" Chelsea player, who's already reached double figures for goals this season, could request a January exit as elite clubs come knocking for his signature.

Chelsea back to winning ways with 2-1 victory at Leicester City

Following the conclusion of the last international break, Enzo Maresca's side made the perfect start to their resumption of Premier League football - beating newly-promoted Leicester City 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez secured a solid three points for Maresca's side, who have started this season in excellent form under their new manager, and the result cost his Leicester replacement, Steve Cooper, his job over the weekend.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

Chelsea sit third in the table, nine points behind league leaders Liverpool and above Arsenal on goal difference, with the Blues firm favourites to seal a place in the Champions League next season.

A reoccurring theme this season is the stellar form of Jackson, who is leading the line in convincing fashion, as he looks to maintain his place under Maresca amid the Chelsea's links with a new striker.

"For me, he is doing very well," said Maresca on Jackson's performances.

"I have said many times, since we started, he is working hard on the ball and off the ball. He is making an effort to understand the way we want to play. Sometimes we use him almost as a midfielder, dropping. Sometimes we use him attacking in behind. If you remember Brighton, or even today. It depends on the game-plan.

"We are very happy with the way Nico is playing on the ball but especially in the way he is playing off the ball - the way he is pressing. In this moment, we are very happy, and we are sure he is going to get better game after game."

Jackson is keeping fellow forward Christopher Nkunku out of the starting eleven on a regular basis, despite the France international's own form when selected.

The £195,000-per-week star has bagged 10 goals in all competitions this season, but Maresca prefers Jackson to spearhead his attack in the top flight, which has apparently left Nkunku unhappy at Chelsea as he becomes linked with a January exit.

Nkunku could ask to leave Chelsea on loan in January

According to TEAMtalk, Nkunku could ask Chelsea to let him leave on loan in January, with both Man United and Borussia Dortmund named as very realistic suitors.

Sources close to the former RB Leipzig star view Old Trafford as an ideal landing spot, but a move to the Bundesliga is seen as more realistic, considering BlueCo are unlikely to entertain the idea of strengthening a direct rival.

Those within the game are apparently bemused over Nkunku's lack of minutes at Chelsea, and his permanent exit in the summer is very possible as well, with a host of top sides purposely saving their funds for heavy investments later in 2025.

Called a "clinical" forward by the Bundesliga's official website, Nkunku's exit appears to be one to watch.