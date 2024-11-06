Another high-earning Chelsea star is now said to be concerned about his role and future at Stamford Bridge, alongside the exit-linked Enzo Fernandez, who recently lost his place in Enzo Maresca's starting eleven.

Fernandez's Chelsea future unclear after Maresca axe

Romeo Lavia is now Maresca's preferred midfield partner for Moises Caicedo, with the Italian admitting that he prefers his physicality over that of Fernandez.

While Maresca was quick to refute suggestions he is unhappy with Fernandez, it would seem the tactician is more inclined to start Lavia over the South American on a regular basis, leading to speculation over his long-term future in west London.

It is believed Barcelona and Inter Milan are keeping tabs on Fernandez at Chelsea, with the two European giants potentially looking to take advantage of his precarious situation.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8

Signed for around £107 million from Benfica last year, the World Cup winner was always under pressure to perform at a high level regularly due to his lofty price tag, but reported issues in his private life and fierce competition for places have made that pretty difficult.

Fernandez split from childhood sweetheart Valentina Cervantes pretty recently, with the 23-year-old now living by himself, despite the pair having a daughter and son together. His anguish off the pitch may be having an effect on his overall performance, and this isn't lost on Maresca, who moved to publicly defend his £180,000-per-week ace.

"They are human beings and if you pay £100m that is not my problem," said Maresca on Fernandez before Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Man United.

"You want to buy me then you pay that money. That does not mean that every game you have to be the best. At the end of the day they are football players and they cannot always be at the top level.

"At this moment Enzo is not playing but there is no problem with Enzo. The noise about Enzo is because clubs pay so much money for them, people expect they will always be the best. That is not so.

"The only reason he is not playing is just because the physicality I prefer is from (Moises) Caicedo and Romeo Lavia."

Christopher Nkunku increasingly concerned at Chelsea with Fernandez

Fernandez's future is still growing unclear, according to reports, and it is now believed £195,000-per-week winger Christopher Nkunku is also holding worries behind the scenes.

The Frenchman has actually scored eight goals in 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season, including a dramatic late winner at Bournemouth, but is rarely a starter for Maresca.

Indeed, almost all of his appearances in the Premier League have come off the substitute's bench, prompting unrest from his side. That is according to The Boot Room, who also write that Nkunku is growing increasingly concerned about his Chelsea future and role in the squad, even if a January exit is ruled out.

The 26-year-old spent the entirety of last season injured and has performed impressively when called upon, but it is hard to drop any of Maresca's current three who are in the form of their lives right now.

A squad of this size and quality makes the internal politics over game time a difficult issue to handle for Maresca, but we believe Nkunku deserves more minutes based off his contribution so far.