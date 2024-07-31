Chelsea are close to reaching a complete agreement to sign one player who BlueCo have likened to a Real Madrid star behind the scenes.

Chelsea seal nine signings in busy summer transfer window

Enzo Maresca's side have yet again displayed their spending power in what has been another busy transfer window at Stamford Bridge under Todd Boehly, with Chelsea sealing nine signings thus far.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) have completed moves to west London, with highly-rated Brazilian teenager Estevao Willian also set to join the club from Palmeiras in 2025.

Anselmino has completed his Chelsea medical ahead of a £15.6 million move from South America, but the teenager is expected to re-join Boca on loan until the end of the Argentine season before linking back up with the Blues later this year or early next year (Sky Sports).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley could add further faces before summer deadline day on August 30 as well, as it is believed Chelsea are in the market for a new winger and potentially a striker.

Fabrizio Romano has backed reports that a Chelsea part-exchange deal involving Romelu Lukaku and Victor Osimhen is indeed possible, with the latter's move to Paris-Saint Germain currently on standby as the race for his signature heats up.

It could well be an interesting last five weeks of the window for Chelsea, and we cannot rule out the possibility of Boehly green-lighting deals for more of world football's brightest up-and-coming talents.

Another teenage talent has been heavily linked with a move to Cobham this week, with KRC Genk goalkeeper Mike Penders the subject of intense interest from Chelsea as talks continue behind the scenes.

Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Penders who BlueCo liken to Courtois

According to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea are now close to agreeing a deal for Penders and are offering a package in excess of £17 million to get it over the line.

They're also ready to hand the 6 foot 7 shot-stopper a long-term contract, with Genk now working on the final details before going ahead with this move.

Interestingly, in a previous update, Tavolieri shared that the 19-year-old is highly thought of by Chelsea and their owners. Indeed, BlueCo think Penders could be the next Thibaut Courtois, which is lofty praise and a clear indication of his potential.

The keeper also made his Jupiler Pro League debut last weekend, keeping a clean sheet in Genk's 0-0 draw with Standard Liege at home.