Chelsea are also believed to be edging closer to an agreement over signing a £40 million player who wants to make the move to Stamford Bridge, with deadline day proving to be rather hectic at the club.

Chelsea striker search taking dramatic deadline day twists

Enzo Maresca's side could still end up bringing in a prolific new number nine, but it is currently unclear as to who that could be.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have agreed deals for both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen, who have also reportedly been chased by Chelsea in the build-up to deadline day.

Toney is set for a medical with Al-Ahli ahead of a proposed £40 million move to the Middle East, while Napoli have also accepted the club's proposal of an initial £57 million, which could rise to £67 million including add-ons.

"The Al-Ahli offer to Osimhen is a €30m salary on a four-year deal," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 WhoScored

"There are €40m in bonuses on top taking the total package to €160m. Al-Ahli also prepared to sanction a release clause. Osimhen has agreed to terms but is waiting to see whether Chelsea counter. Al-Ahli offer to Napoli has been accepted. It is €68m plus add-ons taking the total package close to €80m."

As Jacobs writes, Chelsea could still land a deal for Osimhen, depending on whether the Nigerian decides to fully accept a move to the Pro League or stay in Europe with the west Londoners.

Therefore, it is up to the Blues to make a swift counter-bid, and if that is to the 25-year-old's liking, it appears as if Toney will go to Saudi and Osimhen would potentially join Chelsea. There were murmurs of Al-Ahli potentially signing both strikers, but Fabrizio Romano and others have moved to state that only one high-profile forward will be going there.

Amidst all of this deadline-day drama, there is still the very real possibility that Chelsea strike a last-minute move for Man United outcast Jadon Sancho.

Chelsea have been in talks for Sancho today with Raheem Sterling's future in the balance, and Sky Sports now have another update on the situation.

Chelsea edging closer to agreeing Jadon Sancho deal

According to the broadcaster, Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing a deal for Sancho before the 11pm cut-off.

"Chelsea are edging closer to an agreement with Manchester United over the signing of Jadon Sancho after further talks, according to Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth," wrote the broadcaster on X.

"Permanent and loan options are still on the table."

It is believed United would ideally want around £40 million to sell the 24-year-old, while reports elsewhere state that Sancho wants to join the club and has been waiting for an opportunity to do so.