Chelsea are closing in on an agreement for a Euro 2024 player after submitting a £43 million total bid for him, with Todd Boehly and BlueCo definitely not done in the transfer market ahead of deadline day on August 30.

Chelsea working on marquee deals after Pedro Neto signing

Last week, the west Londoners put pen to paper on a £54 million deal for winger Pedro Neto, who comes in to offer manager Enzo Maresca a dynamic new option out wide.

Neto's arrival has also cast doubt on the future of winger Noni Madueke, with Newcastle linked in the last week and Chelsea reportedly open to selling the 22-year-old. Eddie Howe's side have already contacted Madueke's representatives, according to some media sources.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are still in the market for a striker, and talk over a move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen has refused to go away. The west Londoners had agreed a £35 million transfer for Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion, but that collapsed at the eleventh hour due to contractual issues (Sky Sports).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

This has resurrected a potential move for Osimhen, with Napoli's interest in Romelu Lukaku closely intertwined, as both clubs contemplate deals which would see the two forwards trade places.

“Osimhen is a possibility that Napoli presented to Chelsea after they already thought of Osimhen at the beginning of the window … they left the conversation because the package was too expensive,” said reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano to CaughtOffside this week.

“But then Napoli presented this opportunity again to Chelsea during talks for Romelu Lukaku. But as I always mentioned, from what I’m hearing, Osimhen doesn’t want to reduce his salary, €11million net per season, and Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan. This is the idea of the player – only a permanent transfer or loan with obligation. So kind of permanent transfer.

"We will see what happens with Osimhen. But I always had a feeling that this is something for the final weeks or days of the window.”

Amidst all of this, there is also Chelsea's widely reported talks over a deal for Joao Felix.

Chelsea close to agreeing Felix signing after £43m bid

The Blues turned towards Felix after missing out on Omorodion, in a complex transfer domino which could reopen the door for Conor Gallagher to join Atletico Madrid.

According to Atletico insider Rubén Uría, via Sport and Get Football News Spain, Chelsea are now close to an agreement over signing Felix, after Maresca's side submitted a fresh £43 million bid - including add-ons.

This new proposal is apparently closer to what Atletico chiefs ideally want for the 24-year-old, who featured for his native Portugal at the Euros. Felix spent last season on loan at Barcelona, and half of the 22/23 campaign on loan at Chelsea, where he managed four goals in 20 appearances across all competitions.