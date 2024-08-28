Cole Palmer has had an immense start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, picking up from where he left off during the previous season.

After failing to register any goal contributions in the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on the opening day, he made a huge impact in the 6-2 rout over Wolves at Molineux last weekend.

The 22-year-old registered one goal and three assists in the victory, taking his tally to four goal contributions in his first two league outings.

The England international has showcased his talent in the final third, as he looks to further increase his assist tally of 11 from the 2023/24 campaign.

He could be aided in his attempts, with the Blues edging closer to completing a deal to sign one of their long-term attacking targets.

Chelsea's search for a striker

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are edging closer to agreeing personal terms over a move to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen before Friday’s transfer deadline, with the two parties coming to a "general understanding".

The Nigerian, who earns a reported £210k-per-week as per Capology, has been constantly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge over the last few months, but after PSG dropped out of the race to sign the 25-year-old, it’s given Enzo Maresca’s side a greater opportunity to complete a deal for the talisman.

He could be seen as a preferred option to Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who’s recently been linked with a move to West London, with the Blues set to discuss a deal with the Serie A outfit in the coming days.

Whilst it’s unknown how much Osimhen would cost the Blues, he does have a £110m release clause in his current deal with Antonio Conte’s side.

His prolific form in recent seasons could see him strike an excellent partnership with Palmer, leading the club back towards the Premier League’s top four in 2024/25.

Why Osimhen would be perfect for Palmer

Despite registering 14 league goals last term Nicolas Jackson could well be replaced if Maresca lands a new centre-forward before the closure of the window.

He may have finished last season as the club’s second-highest goalscorer, but he missed the third most big chances in the division during 2023/24 - highlighting the need for a new talisman at Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen would be the perfect upgrade on the Senegalese ace, with his talent in front of goal allowing Palmer to increase his assist tally this season.

The “monster” ace, as described by analyst Raj Chohan, registered 17 combined goals and assists in Serie A last term, potentially providing that added goalscoring threat the club are searching for.

Victor Osimhen's stats for Napoli in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 27 Goals + assists 17 Shots per 90 3.9 Shots on target per 90 1.6 Shot-on-target accuracy rate 42% Goals per shot-on-target 0.33 Stats via FBref

His threat in the final third is evident, averaging 3.9 shots per 90 last season, managing to place 1.6 of those on target, at an accuracy rate of 42% - with his ability to trouble the keeper allowing Palmer’s creativity in attacking areas to reach the next level.

The Nigerian also averaged a 0.33 goal per shot-on-target rate, scoring one of every three efforts he managed to put on target, further highlighting his deadly finishing ability in front of goal.

The saga over his potential move to Stamford Bridge may have dragged on a lot longer than anyone would’ve anticipated, but Galetti’s latest update could finally see the club get their main man.

His talents will hand Maresca’s side that added edge they’ve been crying out for in recent months, potentially making it a successful first campaign at the helm for the Italian.

As for Palmer, it could allow him to further improve his impressive output in the final third, achieving new heights for his assist tally, with Osimhen having the ability to fire home on more occasions than the current options at the top end of the pitch for Chelsea.