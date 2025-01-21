Chelsea are believed to have reached an agreement over the signing of a "physically imposing" player, according to a big update from journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues are constantly being linked with new players during the January transfer window, as Todd Boehly and Enzo Maresca eye further additions at Stamford Bridge. Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has emerged as a reported target, should the west Londoners feel the need to bring in reinforcements at the heart of their defence.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has also been backed to come in and give Chelsea even more of a goal threat in the final third, having fallen out of favour under Ruben Amorim since he replaced Erik ten Hag earlier this season. They are even said to have made an approach for the Argentine, in what could be a controversial transfer involving two rivals.

Another reported target for the Blues this month is Deportivo La Coruna winger Yeremay Hernandez, but Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also reportedly battling to sign him, acting as a threat.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been linked with Chelsea and just about every other top English club, with the 20-year-old bagging seven goals and registering three assists in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Chelsea closing in on defender signing

According to Hawkins on X, Chelsea have reached an agreement with Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr over signing him in the current window in a £17m deal, with the 19-year-old staying on loan at his current club until the end of the season.

Sarr would be considered a long-term option for the Blues from this summer onwards, coming in as a player with a huge amount of potential. At just 19 years of age, he has already made 13 appearances for Strasbourg, while analyst/writer Connor Holden has hailed the "physically imposing" edge that he possesses in his game.

Sarr has been capped by France 32 times across four different youth team age groups, highlighting his promise as a young player, and he will be hoping that he can eventually make the leap to the senior setup over time.

For Chelsea, it will increase competition for places in defence under Maresca next season, with the likes of Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana hopefully made to find another level by the threat of losing their place to him.