Highlights Chelsea are in talks with Ajax and Mohamed Kudus for a potential move, with personal terms close to being agreed upon.

Arsenal is also interested, but Kudus may prefer a move to the Gunners due to their Champions League participation.

Kudus is a highly talented and versatile player who had a great season with Ajax, showcasing impressive technical skills and threat in the attack.

Chelsea have opened discussions with Ajax for attacking midfielder Mohamed Kudus, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues are close to an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Who is Mohamed Kudus joining this summer?

The Ghanaian international is a player in demand this summer.

Chelsea are the most recent club to try and make a move for the 22-year-old, with reports stating that the club have made contact with not only Ajax but also the player's representatives. Whilst no official offer has been submitted yet, dialogue between all parties has taken place and the club are considering the player among a host of other targets. It is also reported that personal terms will not be an issue, with an agreement close regarding that matter already.

Arsenal are also interested in the midfielder, with a report from FootballTransfers stating that the Ghanaian prefers a move to Mikel Arteta's side this summer over a switch to Stamford Bridge due to the Gunners' participation in this season's Champions League. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can afford to do this deal however, having already spent over £200m this summer, reports state that the sales of players such as Folarin Balogun and Kieran Tierney could be required first before any move for Kudus can be attempted.

Earlier on in the window Brighton and Hove Albion were interested in the player's signature, with manager Roberto de Zerbi reportedly assessing his midfield options ahead of the clubs first Europa League campaign, however that move seemed to stall as Brighton were unwilling to meet the £40m asking price for the player.

Speaking on the FIVEUK YouTube channel, Ornstein revealed that Kudus is one of a number of options being surveyed by Chelsea, with the club having held discussions with all parties:

"Chelsea came to the fore, but Brighton had initially been the leading contenders, but that one seems to have gone quiet. Obviously Chelsea are looking to strengthen in their attacking midfield department and as I understand there has been some dialogue with Ajax as well as the player side that has made an agreement close on personal terms. Whether that has moved forwards since then I don’t know, and let’s see because Chelsea will be surveying a number of options."

Would Kudus be a good signing?

Kudus could be a bargain signing if he's able to realise his potential.

The versatile player who can feature all across the attack as well as in attacking midfield enjoyed the finest season of his career last season, registering 25 goals and assists in just 42 outings across all competitions last term as Ajax just missed out on the Eredivisie title.

Kudus is also one of the most exciting young players in the world with the ball, ranking in the top one percent for successful take-ons per 90 and the top four percent for attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area, showcasing that even if he is struggling to find the back of the net, the quality he has and the threat he carries makes him a handful for defenders

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus

Former Ballon D'Or winner Marco Van Basten was full of praise for the attacking midfielder, stating:

"I find Mohammed Kudus a much better football player than Antony. Kudus has much better technique and he knows what he is doing. Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer, you can place him anywhere on the pitch, an all-rounder for the team. In fact, I like him much better than Antony. He's more fun to watch play.”

Should the Blues complete the deal, they will have a very exciting player on their hands, who could form incredible partnerships with the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Enzo Fernandez