Clubs are able to sign a "clinical" member of the Chelsea squad through his release clause, which will be active in January, as interested sides are handed an opportunity to bypass Stamford Bridge negotiations and head straight to the player to discuss terms.

Enzo Maresca admits Chelsea players could ask to leave in January

In a recent press conference, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed that Chelsea exits are a possibility as we fast approach the winter transfer window.

Related Chelsea prepared to offer cash and Mudryk for £262,000-per-week forward The Ukraine international has been provisionally suspended from football after testing positive for meldonium.

The Italian admitted that, if players wish to depart for new pastures in January, he will not stand in their way - with a few big-name players tipped to find another club mid-season.

Ben Chilwell, who's played just 45 minutes in all competitions this season, has been heavily linked with an exit for months. The £200,000-per-week defender is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A (Simon Phillips), with out-of-favour compatriot Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fielding interest from as many as 10 sides ahead of January (CaughtOffiside).

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25

Christopher Nkunku is one of the club's top scorers, but even the Frenchman could reportedly decide to leave in January, as he struggles to become a Premier League mainstay under Maresca with the bulk of his involvement coming in cup competitions.

"In this moment we are not thinking this player has to leave or that player. We are just thinking how to win games," said Maresca on Chelsea departures in January.

“Then, if they knock on the door and they want to leave, I’m not going to say: ‘No, no you have to stay here, 100 per cent’. If they want to leave, the best thing for everyone is that the players who aren’t happy are going to leave.”

That being said, Chelsea's manager does appear keen for Nkunku to remain in west London.

There is also the matter of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka and his long-term future, with the 21-year-old also struggling for consistent game time.

Clubs can sign Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea for £40 million

The former Aston Villa gem has played in just five games across all competitions this term, totalling around 130 minutes of action - without making a single Premier League appearance - and this has led to reports that he could be headed out the door after January 1.

The Athletic have an update on this, and they write that clubs can sign Chukwuemeka from Chelsea at £40 million, through an active release clause in his contract.

Due to his lack of playing time lately, it would be an arguable surprise for the club to receive a bid that high, but interested sides know the yardstick of valuation that Chelsea will at least be shooting for.

The midfielder has been praised for his quality in the past by key figures, like Chelsea legend Marcel Desailly, who called Chukwuemeka a "clinical" player.