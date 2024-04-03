The 2023/24 season has been a tough one for Chelsea fans to endure, with almost every hopeful victory quickly followed by another tough defeat.

Mauricio Pochettino's position in the hot seat is looking less and less secure with every passing match week, although there have been a few things for the fans to hang their hats on, notably the emergence of Cole Palmer.

The young attacker has been a revelation in West London and looks destined for a bright future, which makes it all the more remarkable that he currently earns three times less than one of the worst flops in Chelsea's recent history.

Cole Palmer's salary at Chelsea

The Pensioners completed the £42.5m signing of Palmer from Manchester City at the end of last summer's transfer window. While fans knew he was a talented footballer through the odd cameo for the treble winners, people weren't prepared for how good he was.

So far this season, the 21-year-old sensation has scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists in just 38 games for the Blues and looks like the most dangerous player on the team in practically every game.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea record Appearances 35 Goals 16 Assists 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.8 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The Wythenshawe-born gem is not just scoring consolation goals or the fourth in a 4-0 win, either. He is making significant contributions to big games, if not practically winning them on his own.

For example, in the club's 3-2 away win at Luton Town, he scored a brace and provided an assist; in the 4-4 draw with Manchester City, he scored the late equaliser; and against Arsenal, he scored the opening goal.

In all, the young Englishman has unquestionably become Chelsea's shining light this season, and without him, the club would be in a much, much worse situation, so his £75k-per-week wages seem entirely justified, especially compared to a forward who couldn't make it work at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner's salary at Chelsea

The player in question is none other than Timo Werner, who, after a brilliant season with RB Leipzig in Germany, in which he scored 34 goals in 45 games, signed for Frank Lampard's Blues in June 2020 for £45m.

Timo Werner's Leipzig vs Chelsea record Club Leipzig Chelsea Appearances 213 89 Goals 113 23 Assists 47 21 Goal Involvements per Match 0.75 0.49 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately for all involved, the German could not replicate his form in England. In fact, he could not even get close in the Premeir League.

In his first year at the club, the Stuttgart-born forward scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists in 52 games. He then followed this up with 11 goals and six assists in 37 games in the 2021/22 campaign before being sold back to Leipzig for just £25.3m.

During his short 109 weeks at the club, the right-footed marksman earned a staggering £270k-per-week - over three times more than Palmer's £75k-per-week in the present day - meaning that he cost the West Londoners £29.4m in wages, which, when combined with the £45m they paid the German side for him, comes to £74.4m.

However, when considering the £25.3m they got back from selling him, the ordeal rinsed the Blues dry of £49.1m.

The finances of Timo Werner's Chelsea career Fees £45m Sold For £25.3m Wages per Week (Total) £270k (£29.4m) Total Cost £49.1m Appearances 89 Cost per Appearance £552k Goals 23 Cost per Goal £2.1m Assists 21 Cost per Assist £2.3m Goal Involvements 44 Cost per Goal Involvement £1.1m All Stats via Transfermarkt & All Wages via Capology

Therefore, the 28-year-old German cost £2.1m-per-goal, £2.3m-per-assist, or £552k-per-appearance.

Ultimately, there is no getting away from the fact that signing Werner was one of the worst transfer decisions Chelsea has made in a long time, although it does make the wage Palmer is currently earning look incredibly reasonable, as they were bled dry by the German flop.