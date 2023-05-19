The majority of Chelsea’s signings under the new ownership have underwhelmed and underperformed, which has been a massive reason why the club is floundering in the bottom half of the table.

However, the Blues have reportedly agreed on a deal to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as the new man to turn their fortunes around and begin an extensive rebuild.

According to the Evening Standard, the Argentine has already identified a core set of players to centralise his plans around.

One man who Pochettino is reportedly keen to immediately integrate into the first team is Levi Colwill, who should oust Kalidou Koulibaly from the squad next season. The 51-year-old feels the young English titan could be 'instrumental to his project' due to his limitless potential.

Why does Levi Colwill deserve a chance at Chelsea?

The centre-back has made 19 appearances for Brighton during his loan spell and has excelled in Roberto De Zerbi’s possession-based, high-intensity, and aesthetically pleasing style of play.

In his last outing for the Seagulls - a dominant 3-0 victory over title-chasing Arsenal - the youngster produced an imperious display.

He registered five clearances, three interceptions, and two tackles, to silence the Gunners' normally relentless attack in what was something of a defensive clinic. The 20-year-old was also a pillar of composure and technique on the ball as he recorded 111 touches, 12 accurate long balls, and 85 completed passes.

It was an impressive reminder to his parent club of his reliability and solidity - two factors that the 2021 Champions League winners have desperately lacked over the past season.

De Zerbi has been overjoyed by Colwill’s class and hopes the prodigy will stay on the South Coast.

“ I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years because it’s difficult to find another left centre-back with his qualities," he claimed.

“He’s a good guy, he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic and I hope he can stay with us.”

Chelsea must not allow this to happen as the 6 foot 2 colossus must be awarded first-team opportunities and already has the quality to replace Koulibaly.

Transfer insider and journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former Napoli star may harbour “some regret” over his move to the capital. Meanwhile, Gunners legend Ian Wright has described the Senegalese as “fragile” as he looks uncomfortable on the ball and is regularly caught out of position.

Keeping Colwill, who is currently valued at £10m by FootballTransfers, would signify that the Chelsea hierarchy is looking to the future and due to his young age and potential, it would be a far wiser decision to develop this ace than attempt to save Koulibaly’s faltering English odyssey.