Chelsea may wait until they have recruited some midfielders before deciding whether or not to sell Conor Gallagher, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Conor Gallagher?

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as contenders to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer as Ange Postecoglou eyes reinforcements in the middle of the park.

As per 90min, Brighton & Hove Albion have also initiated talks with the £50k-a-week ace and view him as a potential replacement for the departed Alexis Mac Allister.

West Ham United are also keen on Gallagher alongside Newcastle United as the race hots up for the Epsom-born midfielder in the transfer window.

Several Chelsea midfielders look to be on the way out of Stamford Bridge this off-season, including Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Fabrizio Romano has also detailed that veteran Chelsea enforcer N'Golo Kante looks set for a new challenge at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad and is close to a move, with the player currently involved in a medical.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs has said that Chelsea may hold fire on selling too many more midfielders in light of their impending mini-exodus in the engine room.

Jacobs told FFC when speaking about clubs being interested in Gallagher: "They may have to be a little bit patient because I don't think that Chelsea will just want to keep selling midfielders even though it sounds like a good thing because they desperately need to reduce their squad size. The last thing that Chelsea will want to do is lose too many in one position, even though their overall numbers of squad would go down without bringing in somebody first. Don't be surprised. Therefore, if Chelsea put the brakes on a little bit on some of the outgoings in set positions until they get in a couple of midfielders or at least one midfielder in that position."

Should Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher this summer?

Despite featuring often for the Blues across 2022/23, Gallagher may well find himself as one of the players Chelsea look to move on this summer as Mauricio Pochettino looks to reshape his side ahead of next term.

In 2022/23, Gallagher amassed 45 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea in all competitions, registering three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

As per FBRef, Gallagher has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in the art of touches taken in the opposition penalty area, taking around 3.32 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the third percentile for this metric.

WhoScored show that Gallagher was also a fairly reliable presence in possession during the season and achieved a pass success rate of 84.5%.

Chelsea look set for major change this summer and it will remain to be seen whether Gallagher is retained at Stamford Bridge moving forward.