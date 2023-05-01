Chelsea will need to decide on the future of midfielder Conor Gallagher in the summer amid interest in his services, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest news surrounding Conor Gallagher?

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea are said to be willing to offload Gallagher in the forthcoming transfer window in order to fulfil their Financial Fair Play obligations.

The report states that the 23-year-old is attracting interest from the Premier League and around Europe, with the likes of Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion linked with a swoop for his services.

Football Insider back up the notion that Newcastle United are keen on Gallagher this summer and have claimed that Chelsea could ask for £30 million to let him depart Stamford Bridge.

Bringing the England international to the North East on a loan-to-buy agreement could also be an option for Eddie Howe. Additionally, Crystal Palace are also believed to be monitoring his situation.

Gallagher has made 39 appearances this term for Chelsea in all competitions, netting two goals and claiming a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist O'Rourke doesn't think that Chelsea will be too keen to part ways with Gallagher this summer.

O'Rourke told FFC: "I'm sure if Chelsea were to lose him, they would maybe see him as one that got away, that maybe they didn't see the best of Conor Gallagher as well, because, during that spell at Crystal Palace last season, he was superb for them and he's an England international as well. He's a top player, one that they won't really want to lose, but there will be clubs ready to take him and try and capitalize on the uncertainty within the Chelsea camp."

Should Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher this summer?

It's difficult to say at this point whether Chelsea should move to sell Gallagher; however, they will need to trim their squad appropriately ahead of next season, which could ultimately mean the 23-year-old is sacrificed if a suitable offer arises for his services.

WhoScored notes that the England international has earned an average rating of 6.56/10 for his exploits on the pitch this season, ranking him as Chelsea's 20th-best performer overall, indicating that there is room for improvement concerning his performances.

Nevertheless, Gallagher, who Pochettino is a "big fan of", has managed to successfully perform 79 progressive passes in 2022/23, as per FBRef, showing that he does still have the ability to have a positive impact in the engine room when on form.

Looking ahead to the off-season, Chelsea have a big decision to make on his future, which their new manager at Stamford Bridge will likely review extensively once in position at the club.