Chelsea scouts have been left impressed with a highly-rated young player after watching nearly all of his games this season, with BlueCo now weighing up a bid to sign him in 2025.

Chelsea's rumoured transfer plans for next year

Todd Boehly, assisted by his co-sporting directors in Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, have mapped out a plan of action for 2025 in terms of potential incomings for head coach Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have started this Premier League season in fine fashion, sitting third in the table after some pretty impressive performances overall, but Chelsea have also won just once in their top-flight matches.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

Maresca's side take on newly-promoted Leicester City on Saturday, with the Italian aiming to get his side back to winning ways in their pursuit of Champions League qualification, with BlueCo plotting to upgrade the squad in key areas for that likely scenario.

Chelsea are apparently considering a new centre-back, despite the presence of five senior central defensive stars in Maresca's squad already, with links surrounding Nottingham Forest star Murillo among others.

Meanwhile, there is also a belief that a new striker could arrive next year, regardless of Nicolas Jackson doing well at the start of this campaign. There are a few big names under consideration at Stamford Bridge, like Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

The Sweden international has been truly exceptional yet again this season, so much so that Chelsea have emerged as one of the main contenders to sign Gyokeres in the past few months, according to reports in the media.

Chelsea also continue to be linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, after failing to sign the Nigerian before the last transfer deadline day on August 30. Former midfielder John Obi Mikel has claimed that the 25-year-old was very eager to make the move to London, but both Napoli and Chelsea couldn't agree a deal, forcing Osimhen to settle for a loan switch to Galatasaray.

Chelsea consider Liam Delap bid after extensive scouting

According to GiveMeSport, Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is another forward option on the radar of Chelsea's hierarchy.

It is believed the club's scouts have watched nearly every game the England youth international has played this season, and they've clearly been impressed with his displays, as Chelsea consider a 2025 bid for Delap.

The report states that a January move for the ex-Man City starlet is unlikely, but a swoop for Delap is on the cards for next summer. Signed for up to £20 million, the 21-year-old has bagged six goals and an assist already, with interim Three Lions Under-21's coach Ben Futcher tipping him to get even better.

"If you want to go and fight him, he'll match you. If you want to race him, he’ll win the race," said Futcher.

“He’s very difficult to deal with, he’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s in good form in the Premier League. Liam’s a top number nine and he’s going to keep developing.”