Chelsea are considering a move to sign a £100 million Premier League striker for new head coach Enzo Maresca, as the Italian officially arrives to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea set sights on new striker this summer

Even before Maresca was confirmed as Chelsea's new manager on Monday, the Blues have been heavily linked with signing a new elite-level striker to bolster their forward line and provide that extra goalscoring threat.

The west Londoners were heavily reliant on Cole Palmer for the majority of their output in the Premier League last season, with the former Man City starlet bagging 22 goals and 11 assists in the top flight alone.

Nicolas Jackson chipped in with 14 league goals, but there are some concerns over the Senegal international still being that bit too raw to lead Maresca's forward line as a talismanic striker.

Chelsea's top scorers in the league last season Goals Cole Palmer 22 Nicolas Jackson 14 Raheem Sterling 8 Conor Gallagher 5 Mykhailo Mudryk 5

In terms of who Chelsea could bring in to spearhead the team, widespread reports have suggested that Chelsea hold a serious interest in Napoli star Victor Osimhen, and they've been repeatedly name-checked in the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as well.

However, as other potential targets emerge ahead of the summer window's opening on June 14, it is believed that Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson is on Chelsea's transfer list as well.

The Republic of Ireland international is seen as an attacker with huge potential. Ferguson has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal over the past 12 months, but the Seagulls are in no mind to let him go on the cheap.

The 19-year-old reportedly commands a lofty £100 million price tag, so he will be a marquee summer capture if Chelsea decide to formalise their interest.

Chelsea considering deal for Evan Ferguson

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, in a piece for GiveMeSport this week, Chelsea are considering a deal for Ferguson this summer, but are also seriously in the conversation for Sesko as two striker targets.

The teenage striker has showcased bags of potential, but it is unclear whether Maresca's side are willing to heavily invest in his capture.

“When you look at him, the way he plays, his appreciation for the game, his movement and finishing both feet, good in the air and good pace,” said former Arsenal striker Ian Wright on Ferguson (as transcribed by HITC).

“He has all the attributes at 18. Very mature in the way he plays. All he has to do is keep doing what he is doing and they are going to start talking about him in million terms because that striker is not allowed. You can’t find that guy to come around, who is 18, in the Premier League and at the perfect club to continue to grow.

“They aren’t going to be able to hold onto that guy if he carries on doing what he is doing. He is too good. So intelligent – for 18, it’s really, really composed finishing.

“He is fearless at 18. Can you imagine being in the Premier League at 18? You’re not under the pressure you would be under like Garnacho would be under at Manchester United – you watch the way he plays, all the top teams, the top six teams. He can play in any of those teams. We know Brighton, at some stage, they will sell him.”