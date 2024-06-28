Chelsea are now weighing up the possibility of a player-plus-cash bid, involving two members of Enzo Maresca's squad, in a move for one £50 million player.

Chelsea on verge of Guiu and Anselmino signings in busy summer window

It's been a very busy summer window at Stamford Bridge so far, and it's still pretty early doors.

Todd Boehly, assisted by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, has already sealed deals for Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and 18-year-old Aston Villa midfielder Omari Kellyman in a £19 million move (Fabrizio Romano).

The latter makes his transfer from the Midlands with left-back Ian Maatsen going the other way to Villa in a separate exchange. In the process, Chelsea have added another promising talent to their roster, whilst also shipping out a surplus player for a fee north of £34 million.

Following on from these pieces of business, it is also widely reported that Chelsea are set to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona, but it doesn't end there. As claimed elsewhere, after Chelsea entered talks over signing Aaron Anselmino, the Blues are also on the verge of sealing a cut-price move for the Boca Juniors defender in a £17 million deal - below his £20 million release clause (Nick Purewal).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Maresca's side have wasted no time in upgrading their squad with key additions, whilst also investing in their future, by acquiring more of world football's most exciting youngsters. This has been a key theme of Chelsea's since Boehly's takeover from Roman Abramovich in 2022, but reports this week have claimed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a player of interest to bolster Maresca's senior team.

Another Premier League star who's been linked in the last few days is highly-rated Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who the west Londoners are apparently chasing despite already signing Tosin.

Chelsea consider offering two players in swap deal bid for Murillo

The Brazilian started 32 top-flight games for Forest last season, impressing under both Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo. They only signed him for around £15 million last summer, but the Brazilian's performances have seen his value increase to around £50 million.

That is according to UOL, who also claim that Chelsea are now thinking about offering two players in a player-plus-cash bid for Murillo. Boehly and co don't intend to pay Murillo's value of around £50m and are therefore considering the possibility of a player exchange, plus a lesser amount of money, to get a potential deal done.