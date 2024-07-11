Chelsea are considering a deal for a prolific striker who's scored 148 career goals at club level, and he could even leave for just £20 million this summer.

Chelsea targeting new striker and winger for Maresca

New head coach Enzo Maresca has been seriously backed by Todd Boehly so far this transfer window, with Chelsea spending over £90 million on the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian and newest addition Renato Veiga from FC Basel.

Veiga passed his Chelsea medical on Wednesday and becomes the latest addition to Maresca's squad, taking Chelsea's expenditure to exactly £93 million on incomings with £89 million made back through player sales (Nizaar Kinsella).

While Boehly and BlueCo have spent lavishly yet again, their net spend of around £4 million, when factoring in departures, has seemingly put Chelsea in good stead in regard to PSR.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Attention now turns to whether the west Londoners will look to sign a senior attacking option, as has been widely reported. Chelsea are keen on signing a right-winger to alternate or even replace the likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Indeed, Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has been heavily linked this week for that role as one option. It is rumoured by some media outlets that Chelsea are planning to offer Adeyemi a seven-year contract to join them, and are ready to make a bid for his signature.

The 22-year-old could also cost just £25 million to prise away from Dortmund, which may well be in Boehly's thinking. In terms of an out-and-out striker, links remain to Napoli star Victor Osimhen, but the Nigerian will be a costly operation.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is holding firm on Osimhen's £110 million release clause for the time being, which may have motivated Chelsea to look elsewhere in search of a new number nine.

Lille star Jonathan David, who's been highly prolific in Ligue 1 for a few years now, could be a far cheaper alternative to Osimhen. The 24-year-old, who's racked up an impressive tally of 148 career goals already for club and country, could be available for a cheaper price at around £20 million.

Chelsea considering deal for Lille star Jonathan David

That is according to 90min, who also claim that Chelsea are considering a deal to sign David from Lille this summer among other names.

The Canada international has already scored 27 goals over 53 caps for his country as well, making it quite a surprise that David has not secured a big blockbuster transfer just yet. Chelsea may well offer him that chance, but they face competition from their London rivals in Tottenham and West Ham, who are also eyeing moves.

The Blues have not yet made an official decision on whether to formalise their interest in David, but his age, goalscoring record and price tag arguably make this a no-brainer.