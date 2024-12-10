Chelsea supporters have been urged to "keep an eye" on one potentially "massive" transfer, as BlueCo apparently consider signing another Man City star for manager Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea seal 4-3 comeback win over Tottenham as January window looms

The Chelsea squad are giving Stamford Bridge officials something to really think about heading into the looming January transfer window, as Maresca's side are in exceptional form and sit just four points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Their latest statement win, a 4-3 comeback away to Tottenham from two goals down, has added further weight to the notion that they're now genuine title contenders - even if Maresca continues to downplay such suggestions.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

While Clearlake Capital have displayed a history of serious spending since the consortium's takeover in 2022, Todd Boehly and BlueCo will be wary of throwing illustrious new names into the mix mid-season when the current team appears to possess such a well-executed balance right now.

That being said, reliable Blues journalist Simon Phillips reported earlier this week that Chelsea are prioritising the addition of a new centre-back, and this could happen as early as January.

The futures of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile, who have struggled for consistent minutes in their first-team overall, despite minutes in cup competitions, are described as uncertain by Phillips, even if other reliable sources indicate that Chelsea actually see a bright future for the latter player (Ben Jacobs).

Of the centre-backs being targeted, one of them is Everton starlet Jarrad Branthwaite. It is believed Branthwaite has interest from Chelsea heading into 2025, but he isn't the only defender on their radar, with Benfica's Tomas Araujo, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and Portugal international Antonio Silva all being considered (Simon Phillips).

However, perhaps the most interesting target, and one who would be an undoubted statement addition, is Man City star Ruben Dias.

Chelsea considering "massive" deal for Man City star Ruben Dias

According to Phillips' "best and most historic Chelsea source", via the reporter's Substack, Chelsea are considering Dias as a potential centre-back signing - with the £180,000-per-week treble winner on their shortlist.

The source has urged readers to "keep an eye" on Dias' possible switch to Stamford Bridge, in what would be a "massive deal", and a type of transfer which the club's hierarchy are apparently striving for.

Up until recently, Dias has been an ever-present in City's defence and key player in their dominance of English football since signing for them from Benfica for around £65 million.

He is a player of proven Premier League and European pedigree, not to mention a real leader of men.

The 27-year-old is just five appearances away from 200 overall in a City shirt, during a period where he's won trophies galore and clinched both the country and club's 2021 Player of the Year award.