Chelsea have made contact with a former manager in the last few days as Mauricio Pochettino looks "inclined" to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season, according to a new report.

Chelsea's very mixed season as pressure surrounds Pochettino

The Blues could actually still qualify for the Europa Conference League this season after a few great results in recent months, but they're also set to go trophyless despite spending over £400 million last summer.

There have been a few success stories from Pochettino's debut season, like the stellar form of Cole Palmer, but pressure has surrounded the manager's position amid calls from supporters to go in a different direction for next campaign.

Since their 4-2 defeat to Wolves, it can be argued that Chelsea have seriously picked up form overall, but a recent 5-0 loss to Arsenal highlights just how far behind they are from England's elite - regardless of the quality players in their squad.

Chelsea's 2-0 win over London rivals Spurs last night will ease some of the murmurs around Pochettino, but the Argentine himself has admitted that he's at the mercy of club chiefs ahead of next campaign.

Chelsea's last five games under Pochettino in all competitions Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea Man City 1-0 Chelsea Chelsea 6-0 Everton

"Enough is enough. All managers need time to translate their ideas and philosophy," said Pochettino on his future at Chelsea.

"It's not my decision [if I get time]. I don't know [if I am being judged by the owners]. It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. It's not my decision whether to be here or not to be here [next season].

"I can't say nothing. What I can say is if after the decision, if we want to match the history of Chelsea it's a lot of work to do. We'll see if we have time to build this way."

Reports suggest that Chelsea have been doing their due-diligence in the event they part company with Pochettino, and a few big name managers have been linked with replacing the former Tottenham fan favourite.

Indeed, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim is one of them, while other media sources have stated that Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is a firm favourite for the Chelsea job.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, as relayed by Calcio Napoli 24, another candidate is former boss Antonio Conte.

Currently out of work, he didn't exactly leave Chelsea on the best of terms, but it is believed the board have got back in touch with him. Indeed, Repubblica stated that Chelsea contacts with Conte's entourage took place in the last few hours of Wednesday.

This comes as the west Londoners are "inclined" to part company with Pochettino at the end of this season, and a "profitable summit" has taken place with Conte. It's also stated that Napoli and AC Milan's interest in appointing Conte has cooled, even if his will is to remain in Italy.

The 54-year-old has won seven major trophies across managerial spells at Inter Milan, Juventus and, of course, Chelsea - most recently leaving Tottenham after a fiery press conference slamming the club.