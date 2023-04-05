Chelsea are expected to make contact with Mauricio Pochettino over the coming days as their search for their next permanent manager rolls on.

Could Chelsea land Pochettino?

The Argentine manager has now been available since leaving his post with Paris Saint-Germain last summer but is garnering attention from elsewhere.

London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, have also been credited with an interest in their former manager, although there are believed to be some reservations behind the scenes.

But it is apparent large sections of their fans would like to see the 51-year-old make his return to N17 as they sang his name from the stands on Monday night.

The Argentine has a big affiliation with Chelsea's rivals so it would be intriguing to see whether that could potentially get in the way of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

However, there is also the matter of the potential opening at Real Madrid in the summer in which Pochettino is believed to be one. of the main candidates ahead of the summer.

Speaking to NBC Sports, David Ornstein has claimed he now expects contact to ramp up between the Blues and managerial candidates with the 51-year-old being one of them:

(0:30) "There will be contact with a number of others as well, such as Mauricio Pochettino. And those contacts are now starting to be initiated as Chelsea look to move on.

"And the reason they want to move on is because of the potential competition. Tottenham Hotspur are also looking for a manager, Paris Saint-Germain could be in the market in not too long too. Real Madrid possibly at the end of the season.

"And from what we hear the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Julian Nagelsmann may be interested in the Real Madrid post. So I think Chelsea are trying to steal a march on their rivals."

Would Pochettino be a good appointment for Chelsea?

What the Argentine would have going in his favour is his knowledge of the Premier League having spent over five years in London with Spurs.

And in that time he was able to develop Spurs into a consistent top-four side who were challenging for trophies over the course of his reign.

However, the main issue many Chelsea fans will likely have is that the Argentine was not able to get Spurs over the line in terms of trophies with his tenure effectively proving fruitless despite their respective achievements.

Another potential concern that may be evident for some is that Pochettino has proven himself to be somewhat of a project manager having looked to develop talent at Spurs with the funds not widely available over his time at the club.

And as Graham Potter has found out, time is not on your side as the Chelsea manager with Todd Boehly clearly looking for quick success after the money he has spent.

Pochettino - hailed a "master tactician" by BBC's Mina Rzouki - previously managed a side full of superstars during his time at PSG and his tenure will probably go down as mediocre with Lille winning Ligue 1 in his first season.

So it will be intriguing to see whether Pochettino would be open to a potential move to Stamford Bridge and whether the vacancy would even prove to be something that would appeal to a manager like the Argentine.