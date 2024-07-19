Chelsea have been contacted over signing a £50 million star from Barcelona, as the player now sets his sights on a move to the Premier League this summer.

Chelsea in the market to sign new forward before deadline day

Summer deadline day looms at the end of next month on August 30, and reports suggest Todd Boehly could still back new head coach Enzo Maresca with fresh faces before that point.

Official deals for defender Tosin Adarabioyo (free), striker Marc Guiu, homegrown starlet Omari Kellyman, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Portuguese ace Renato Veiga, alongside Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, who'll join in 2025, set Chelsea back around £93 million.

The west Londoners, in total, have spent near-£120 million so far, including Chelsea's signings of Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley from Boca Juniors and Atlanta United respectively, with the duo costing around £25.5 million (The Athletic).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Despite their serious investment in both senior players and talents for the future, co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley remain in the market for a new forward and centre-back.

Chelsea are believed to be prioritising a new winger as one of their top transfer wishes, with Maresca apparently keen on providing competition for the likes of Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk.

They hold no shortage of options, as reports heavily link Chelsea with the likes of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi lately.

According to HITC, Chelsea may now have a chance to do a deal for Raphinha, who is said to be keen on making a move back to England from Barcelona.

The former Leeds United star, who is valued at around £50 million, scored six goals and registered a further nine assists in La Liga last season. HITC claim Chelsea have been spoken to about signing Raphinha this summer, but it is unclear whether they were approached by the Brazilian's agents or Barca themselves.

The 27-year-old's proven top-flight experience could be a draw for Maresca's side, with Raphinha attracting plenty of praise during his time in the Premier League.

“Each week we are seeing more and more of his repertoire. He has so much to offer Leeds United," said former Whites striker Noel Whelan on Raphinha during his time at Elland Road (Football Insider).

“That skill in the corner against Gary Cahill was a typical bit of Brazilian magic. He really embarrassed Cahill with a clever megs. He is a player now who continuously has an effect on a game, in a positive way. Even if he is not on the scoresheet, he will have played a hand in the goal. He is relentless.

“He gets on the ball, has great balance, is very dynamic and he takes the game to the opposition. What impresses me is that he is not afraid to do the horrible side. I get more and more impressed by his worth ethic.”