Chelsea are still experiencing issues in their talks with Mason Mount over a potential new deal for the 24-year-old midfielder.

What's happening with Mason Mount's contract?

The Englishman now has just over one year remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and the Blues are believed to be holding talks over a potential new contract.

However, it is apparent there are issues being raised in these talks with Fabrizio Romano claiming there is a big gap between what the club are offering and what Mount is demanding.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist has claimed the midfielder could well find himself on the transfer list in the summer if a deal is unable to be found:

(3:00) "We know there is a discussion ongoing between Mason Mount and Chelsea but at the moment I'm told there is still a big gap between Mason Mount and Chelsea in the negotiation.

"So it's a concrete possibility for Mason Mount to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. At the moment is not guaranteed yet. So it's important to say that the conversation is still there, the negotiation is still there, but if before the summer, they won't be able to reach an agreement, it's a serious possibility for Mason Mount to be on the market."

Could Mason Mount leave in the summer?

It certainly seems as if the possibility of Mount leaving the Blues could be on the cards in the summer if there is no resolution found over his contract situation.

One of the clubs who have been linked with a potential move for the 24-year-old is Liverpool but it will be interesting to see whether that proves an attractive prospect for the midfielder.

The report also suggests Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Englishman ahead of the summer so it certainly appears as if he will have options available if he is to leave Chelsea.

It is perhaps understandable that the Blues may have some reservations about giving into Mount's contract demands given the 2022/23 campaign he has had so far.

The 24-year-old has made 23 appearances in the Premier League but has only been able to provide a return of three goals and two assists (via Transfermarkt).

Potentially even more worrying is the midfielder has not provided a goal or assist in the league since the turn of the year with just one goal to his name since October.

There is still plenty of time for the two parties to reach an agreement, but it will be interesting to see whether Mount looks to take on a new opportunity in the summer on the back of an underwhelming season all around at Stamford Bridge.