Chelsea are continuing talks with 32-year-old midfielder N'Golo Kante to extend his stay in west London ahead of the summer transfer window.

Could Kante leave Chelsea in the summer?

The French midfielder is now playing into the final months of his contract which is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

However, the Blues are keen to keep Kante at Stamford Bridge with the £290k-per-week star believed to be in talks over a potential new deal.

But there is believed interest coming from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer window with the Ligue 1 giants keen to take Kante back to his homeland.

And speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has issued the latest on the future of the 32-year-old midfielder:

"Chelsea [are] trying to tie him down to a new two-year deal. They're confident, have been for a few weeks now. Talks are ongoing. Obviously, the fact that he's out of contract at the end of the season means he is free to talk to other clubs, and one of those is PSG. We understand those talks have continued.

"But from our standpoint, speaking to Chelsea sources, they're confident that he will stay."

Should Chelsea sell Kante in the summer?

The 2022/23 campaign has been a disastrous one for the Frenchman, who has found himself sidelined for the majority of the campaign after picking up a serious injury early on in the season.

As a result, Kante has only played 175 minutes of Premier League action thus far after sustaining the injury back in August against Tottenham Hotspur.

Kante has undoubtedly been one of the best Premier League midfielders over the last decade, however, this injury issue has to be a major concern for those at Stamford Bridge.

For a player who is now 32 and earning almost £300k per week, it does feel like a potential risk in offering him another relatively lengthy deal on the back of such a serious injury.

And this comes at a time when Chelsea have invested heavily in their midfield with the likes of Enzo Fernandez and seemingly not stopping there.

Reports would suggest the Blues are keen on adding another big name to the midfield, with Declan Rice of serious interest ahead of the summer.

But there are also reports that Chelsea could offload Mateo Kovacic over the summer, which would weaken the experience among the midfield options at Stamford Bridge.

Keeping Kante would, therefore, maintain some of that experience, but if they are to sign Rice, it could leave Kante as an expensive option from the bench.

The Frenchman is now working towards his return to Premier League action, and perhaps the final weeks of the season could be an indication of whether he still has enough to offer the Blues.