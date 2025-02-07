Chelsea chiefs hold a very serious belief that one Premier League star will choose to make a Stamford Bridge move this year, and it is believed they held some talks with his representatives in the January transfer window.

Chelsea prepare for Brighton in first game post-transfer window

The west Londoners travel down south for a looming FA Cup fourth-round clash away to Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, with Enzo Maresca looking to maintain Chelsea's solid start to 2025.

The clash represents a good opportunity for Maresca to hand minutes to fringe players, with Chelsea wantaway Christopher Nkunku potentially in line to feature against Brighton after playing half an hour against West Ham on deadline day.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

However, the same cannot be said for injured starlet Roméo Lavia, who still has a "long way to go" before he's back on the field, according to Maresca.

Chelsea's face-off with Fabian Hurzeler's side may even give Mathis Amougou a chance to make his full debut for the west Londoners, after he arrived in a £12 million deal from Saint-Étienne on the winter transfer window's final day.

The 19-year-old, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, will be used as a senior player this season before heading out on loan to Strasbourg for the 2025/2026 season.

Amougou joins Trevoh Chalobah as two of Chelsea's only January arrivals. The club activated their re-call clause for the latter player, who returns to Stamford Bridge to bolster Maresca's centre-back options.

Chelsea ultimately decided to bring Chalobah back instead of making a mid-season move for his Crystal Palace teammate, Marc Guehi.

Chelsea convinced Marc Guehi will choose to join them this summer

Maresca's side were widely rumoured to hold a serious interest in the centre-back, who was subject to a last-gasp £70 million bid from Tottenham.

Spurs ultimately fell short in their pursuit of the England international who starred at Euro 2024, with some reports stating that Guehi actually commands a price tag of "£80 million-plus".

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are convinced that Guehi will choose to join them over Tottenham this summer, after tentatively reaching out to his representatives during the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old's price tag may well come down by the end of the season, given he'll be entering the final year of his Selhurst Park contract. A swoop for the former Chelsea gem would boost Maresca's defensive options to no end, with some even calling Guehi the Premier League's "most underrated" player.