Chelsea's absurd spending since the arrival of Todd Boehly was always going to catch up with the Blues, as reflected by their losses that were revealed earlier this week.

The club had made a loss of £90.1m in the financial year ending 30th June 2023. The club have spent over £1bn since Boehly's arrival, with the signings having a huge part to play in the club's losses.

The club have previously had a transfer embargo that lasted two windows between 2019 and 2020 after breaching rules around the signings of 69 academy players.

With the recent losses, the club could potentially be punished in the next couple of years with either a points deduction or another embargo, with Mauricio Pochettino's side potentially relying on the current squad and players from within the academy.

One player who is deserving of a potential first-team inclusion next season is an attacker who has been playing his football away from Stamford Bridge - with the Chelsea youngster impressing during his current loan spell.

Omari Hutchinson's stats at Chelsea

Chelsea signed 20-year-old Omari Hutchinson from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £3m during the summer of 2022, with the attacker immediately joining the club's academy and playing in the Premier League 2.

He made 21 appearances for the club's U21s, scoring seven times and assisting eight goals for his teammates, with the youngster immediately impressing.

His form within the academy setup saw Hutchinson make his senior debut for the Blues during the 1-0 defeat against Premier League champions Manchester City in January 2023, coming on as a substitute in the 70th minute.

After his debut, he wasn't included in any matchday squads for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, with Hutchinson in need of regular first-team minutes to develop as a professional footballer.

The attacker was given the opportunity to play in the Championship this season, with Hutchinson completing a loan move to Ipswich Town during last summer's transfer window.

Omari Hutchinson's stats at Ipswich Town

Despite his move to be for more regular first-team minutes, Hutchinson has mainly been utilised as an impact sub - with the attacker only starting 12 games so far this campaign.

He's still impressed during his time at Portman Road, with the 20-year-old contributing with ten goals and assists this season - five of which came in February, which resulted in the attacker claiming the Championship's Player of the Month award.

Hutchinson, who has been dubbed as the next Eden Hazard, has showcased his talents within the last couple of weeks, with the former Arsenal man becoming an important player in Ipswich's attempt to gain back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

Omari Hutchinson's stats at Ipswich Town Stats Tally Ipswich ranking Successful dribbles per 90 2.2 1st Shots on target per 90 1.1 3rd Goals 5 4th Goals per 90 0.34 5th Assists 5 5th Stats via FotMob

Given his recent form and Chelsea's potential punishment in the near future, the club could catapult the "sensational" scarlet into the first-team setup given his success under Kieran McKenna in East Anglia.

His talent is clear to see, with Hutchinson having a huge future at Stamford Bridge as a result of Chelsea conducting brilliant business by snatching him from London rivals Arsenal.