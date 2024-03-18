Chelsea's frantic dealings in the transfer window since the takeover by Todd Boehly was always going to be a risky strategy given the Premier League's strict FFP and PSR rules.

It was announced last week that the Blues had made a loss of £90.1m in the financial year ending 30th June 2023 - hardly a surprise given the club have splashed over £1b on transfers within the last two seasons.

With the news of the club's recent financial situation, the Stamford Bridge outfit could land themselves in hot water with the Premier League - potentially receiving a points deduction similar to what Everton did in 2023.

Given the losses, the club may have to operate on a shoestring budget in the next couple of transfer windows to comply with the regulations to avoid any potential sanctions.

This could provide opportunities for boss Mauricio Pochettino to allow some youngsters to stake their claim for a place within the first-team squad, with one player in particular deserving of a run in the team next season.

David Datro Fofana's stats since joining Chelsea

Chelsea forked out around £8m-10m on striker David Datro Fofana from Molde during the January window in 2023, with the Ivorian making three appearances for the Blues during the 2022/23 season.

His lack of game time saw the 21-year-old join Union Berlin on loan for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign, where he made 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring just twice, before being recalled by the Blues.

Fofana joined Burnley this January, with the striker gaining valuable Premier League experience before his return to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

He's since excelled in England's top flight for a side who have struggled for large periods of the campaign with the striker offering Vincent Kompany's side hope of completing a great escape.

The 21-year-old has scored four times in his eight appearances for the Clarets, including an unbelievable strike in the draw away at West Ham United, skipping past a couple of players before unleashing one of the fiercest efforts on goal you're likely to see.

His successful form in a struggling side must give Chelsea fans hope that he can be a hit at Stamford Bridge and follow in the footsteps of a fellow Ivorian who enjoyed a brilliant career at the club.

Datro Fofana touted as the next Didier Drogba

The "exciting" striker, as labelled by journalist Hrach Khachatryan, could prove to be the answer to the club's long-term solution to their goalscoring problems.

Fofana, who's been dubbed "a baby Drogba" by Turkish commentator Hakan Gulec, could see the Blues steer away from any potential deal for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian potentially costing the Blues over £100m - further adding to the club's FFP troubles.

If the striker turns out to be even half the player that Drogba was for the Blues, they will have signed themselves an absolute gem and a bargain for the £8m-10m fee touted.

Drogba, who joined the Blues from Marseille in 2004, became a legend at Stamford Bridge, bagging an impressive 164 goals in 381 appearances for the club - including a vital goal during the Champions League triumph in 2012.

Fofana will be well aware of the Ivorian's impact at Stamford Bridge given his role and nationality and, if given the opportunity next season, then he might be able to follow in the footsteps of their great striker of yesteryear.

However, it's still very early days in Fofana's Chelsea career, with the youngster needing to take his career game by game and ignore the hype before making a name for himself at Stamford Bridge.