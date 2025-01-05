Enzo Maresca has done a superb job since taking over at Chelsea, so much so that many media outlets were putting the Blues in a title race this season, whilst the Italian manager continued to insist they weren't.

Lo and behold, in their last four games, Chelsea have only picked up two points from a possible 12, having been held by both Everton and Crystal Palace, as well as losing to Fulham and Ipswich Town.

Scoring just two goals in four games, teams willing to sit deeper in a low block have found ways to frustrate Maresca's men in recent weeks, which is beginning to beg the question, do Chelsea need another striker option alongside Nicolas Jackson?

Chelsea's hunt for a new striker

Chelsea have been among the clubs interested in Newcastle forward, Alexander Isak, over recent months but according to recent reports from Spain, they now have fresh competition for the striker's signature in the shape of Atlético Madrid.

However, any deal for the Sweden international would likely cost a lot of money, with the report suggesting he is valued at £100m.

So far this campaign, the 25-year-old striker has made 21 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. This comes after netting 25 times in 40 appearances last season, showing his consistency to replicate these numbers in the Premier League year-on-year.

The form of Isak over the last few years since joining Newcastle in 2022, has even seen Jamie Carragher label the 25-year-old as "the best striker in the Premier League" right now. The Liverpool legend waxed lyrical about Isak, praising his "coolness" in front of goal.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Alexander Isak vs Nicolas Jackson comparison

Jackson has also had a strong start to the campaign for Chelsea, making 20 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing three assists.

Much like Isak, Jackson is credited for his all-around game, little touches to link play, the ability to carry the ball, and has added extra efficiency to his game this season.

The 23-year-old has received praise from Maresca himself, who stated "he's not just helping in terms of scoring and assist but in terms of how we want to play, how he links with teammates." Maresca made it clear he is "so happy" with Jackson, also stating "he's doing great and developing".

That being said, he's no Isak. The stats tell us that.

Isak vs Jackson in 2024/25 Stats (per 90 mins) Isak Jackson Goals 0.77 0.59 Assists 0.23 0.20 xG 0.68 0.60 xAG 0.19 0.13 Progressive Carries 2.68 2.11 Progressive Passes 2.88 1.32 Shots Total 3.77 3.03 Goals/Shot 0.20 0.20 Key Passes 1.96 1.12 Shot-Creating Actions 3.73 3.03 Touches (Att Pen) 6.41 5.72 Aerial Duels Won 0.85 0.59 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two forwards' underlying numbers this season, it looks very much like the Toon sensation is performing slightly better in all metrics, with slightly more output per 90, more progressive actions, a higher shot volume, and more creation for his teammates (key passes and shot-creating actions).

But the main thing Isak would offer slightly more of than Jackson is box dominance. While it isn't his primary asset, being 6 foot 4 allows the Swede to have the capacity to win more aerial duels and use his body to bully defenders in the penalty area, bringing more touches in the box for his side.

By having two strikers of their quality competing against each other, Chelsea could surely compete for the title. The main concern with this kind of move would be keeping both players happy with sufficient minutes, especially when considering both players are similar in play style.