The summer transfer window officially opened for business earlier this month and Chelsea could dip into the market to improve their playing squad once again.

Italian head coach Enzo Maresca has been brought in from Championship champions Leicester City and Todd Boehly may look to back him over the next few months to give him the best chance of competing next season.

The defence is one area in which the Blues could look to strengthen after their woes at the back during the 2023/24 campaign in the Premier League, and they have already with the signing of Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer.

Only West Ham United (74) conceded more goals than Chelsea (63) within the top ten in the division, whilst they also let in at least 29 more than Manchester City (34) and Arsenal (29) in the top two.

This suggests that the London giants did not have enough quality at the back, or within the structure of the team, to have a title-challenging level defence.

Maresca and Boehly could now dip into the market to add another central defender to bolster the team this summer and they reportedly already have an eye on one ace who is starring at the 2024 European Championship.

Chelsea's interest in Italian colossus

Tutto Mercato Web recently reported that the Blues are one of a number of clubs interested in a deal to sign Bologna central defender Riccardo Calafiori this summer.

The report claimed that Juventus, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur are also eyeing up the Italy international ahead of next season.

It stated that Chelsea, Spurs, and the Magpies have all come forward to make contact with Bologna to investigate how viable a potential deal could be over the coming months.

However, the outlet did not reveal how much the Serie A side are set to demand for the talented centre-back, or how much any of the interested parties are prepared to pay.

Is is also worth remembering that Calafiori is currently competing at the Euros with his country and Bologna may want to wait it out to see if his value soars alongside an impressive tournament from him on the pitch.

This means that Boehly may have to bide his time and wait for an opportunity to sign the excellent titan later in the transfer window, rather than being able to strike now and get it done early.

If they can eventually get a deal over the line for the left-footed star, however, then that could allow them to ditch Benoit Badiashile this summer.

Why Chelsea should ditch Benoit Badiashile

Firstly, it has already been reported that the Blues are open to offers for the French central defender, which shows that the club are prepared to cash in on him.

Italian giants AC Milan had been linked with an interest in the former AS Monaco star back in May and it remains to be seen whether or not any other teams will come forward to pursue the young enforcer.

Chelsea must now take advantage of any interest in the left-footed dud and ditch him from the squad before the window slams shut in August, after a poor campaign in the Premier League last term.

Badiashile missed 18 games in all competitions through injury and has been absent for at least 12 matches through injury in each of the last three seasons, which suggests that he is a liability from an availability perspective.

His performances on the pitch have also left a lot to be desired as he failed to catch the eye in his 18 appearances in the top-flight during the 2023/24 campaign.

23/24 Premier League Benoit Badiashile Appearances 18 Ground duel success rate 51% Aerial duel success rate 56% Error led to shot 1 Error led to goal 1 Own goals 1 Penalties committed 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Badisahile barely won the majority of his duels on the deck and made a number of defensive errors despite only playing in 18 games.

The 23-year-old dud also ranked within the bottom 48% of Premier League centre-backs for progressive passes per 90 (3.09) and the bottom 11% for progressive carries (0.20) per 90, which shows that he rarely progressed the ball when playing out from the back.

Why Chelsea should sign Riccardo Calafiori

The Blues must now sign Calafiori to then ditch Badiashile as their left-footed centre-back option as the Italian titan could come in as a big upgrade on him in and out of possession.

Firstly, the 22-year-old colossus ranked within the top 30% of his positional peers in the Serie A for progressive passes per 90 (3.69) and the top 21% for progressive carries per 90 (1.07).

This immediately indicates that the Italy star, who is currently averaging 3.55 progressive passes and 2.00 progressive carries per 90 at the Euros for his country, would offer more than Badiashile in possession due to his ability to consistently progress the ball into forward areas through his passes and carries.

Therefore, Maresca could bring in a defender who can find the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer in dangerous positions with greater regularity by signing the Bologna star.

The left-footed Italian, who has been described as a "bulldozer in slippers" by writer James Horncastle, is also a dominant defender who could be an upgrade on the Frenchman at the back.

23/24 season Riccardo Calafiori (Serie A) Benoit Badiashile (Premier League) Appearances 30 18 Sofascore rating 7.19 6.80 Tackles + interceptions per game 3.3 2.2 Ball recoveries per game 6.5 4.6 Ground duel success rate 58% 51% Aerial duel success rate 71% 56% Error led to goal 0 1 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Calafiori dominated opposition attackers, particularly in the air, in the Serie A far more than the Chelsea dud did in the Premier League.

He also won possession back, through tackles, interceptions, and recoveries, far more frequently than the Frenchman and was available for more matches, racking up 30 league appearances.

Therefore, Chelsea must ditch Badiashile and sign Calafiori as his replacement in the left centre-back role due to his fantastic qualities in and out of possession, as well as his scope to improve and develop further at the age of 22.