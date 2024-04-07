Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side will be looking to make it back-to-back Premier League wins this evening when they travel to face bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Blues come into the encounter off the back of a hard-fought and impressive 4-3 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, with the in-form forward Cole Palmer bagging a hat-trick.

However, Chris Wilder's side look set for an immediate return back to the Championship, with the Blades currently on just 15 points, ten points from safety and without a win in five outings.

Chelsea will be looking to close the gap on eighth-placed Newcastle United, who currently sit four points ahead of the Blues, but will still have a game in hand after Sunday's trip to Yorkshire.

However, despite the comeback win against Erik ten Hag's side in midweek, one Blues player must be dropped by Pochettino after his below-par display, allowing a talented youngster to replace him in the starting lineup.

The man who needs to be dropped vs Sheff Utd

Centre-back Benoit Badiashile produced an awful display against the Red Devils, with the Frenchman receiving a 3/10 rating from Evening Standard journalist Nazaar Kinsella.

While midfielder Moises Caicedo was at fault for United's opening goal, 23-year-old Badiashile had a great opportunity to tackle forward Alejandro Garnacho before he scored, but for whatever reason, he failed to make any sort of intervention, with the Argentine pulling one back for his side.

The 6 foot 4 defender's sloppy performance didn't stop there, with the former AS Monaco man giving the ball away for the 19-year-old's second of the evening, which gave ten Hag's side a real route back into the encounter.

Whilst having a 91% pass accuracy, Badiashile failed to win any tackles, with the centre-back looking out of his depth at the back for Pochettino's side.

The man to replace Badiashile

Despite spending over £1b on new additions since the takeover by Todd Boehly, the Blues may turn to a young talent from the academy to replace Badiashile at Bramall Lane.

The "unbelievable" Alfie Gilchrist, as described by Chelsea legend John Terry, joined the Blues as an 11-year-old back in 2014, with the youngster making a handful of appearances for the club's first team.

20-year-old Gilchrist is yet to start a Premier League game for his boyhood club, with the centre-back making seven substitute appearances since his first league outing in the 2-1 win against Crystal Palace back in December.

However, he has made three starts in the FA Cup, with the youngster having three starts against Preston, Aston Villa and Leeds United.

Badiashile's poor form coupled with Sheffield United's lowly league position should see Pochettino hand the youngster a first Premier League start, with today a great opportunity for Gilchrist to stake his claim for a starting position at the heart of the Blues' defence.